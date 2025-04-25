Harrisburg University, Auditor General DeFoor, Members 1st Federal Credit Union Announce Winners of Statewide Student Financial Literacy Competition

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HU) Interim President David Schankweiler, Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor and Members 1st Federal Credit Union Vice President of Community and Public Relations Sara Firestone today announced the winners of a statewide financial literacy competition for students in Grades 9-12.

“Financial literacy is more essential than ever,” said Harrisburg University Interim President, David Schankweiler. “When young people understand how to manage money, they’re better equipped to build strong futures for themselves, their families, and their communities. We’re proud to partner once again with Members 1st Federal Credit Union and the Auditor General’s office in this meaningful initiative. I also want to commend all the students who participated in the competition — you’ve inspired us, and you’ve made Pennsylvania proud.”

The top winners were selected out of 120 entrants who submitted poems or essays on the theme, “What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?” The winners are:

First Place ($2,500 prize): Adaleidy Rojas, 12 th Grade, Steelton-Highspire Jr./Sr. High School, Dauphin County

($2,500 prize): Adaleidy Rojas, 12 Grade, Steelton-Highspire Jr./Sr. High School, Dauphin County Second Place ($1,500 prize): Rory Gannon, 12 th Grade, Cedar Cliff High School, Cumberland County

($1,500 prize): Rory Gannon, 12 Grade, Cedar Cliff High School, Cumberland County Third Place ($1,000 prize): Alexis Powell, 12 th Grade, Steelton-Highspire Jr./Sr. High School, Dauphin County

($1,000 prize): Alexis Powell, 12 Grade, Steelton-Highspire Jr./Sr. High School, Dauphin County Honorable mentions ($500 prize): Alyssa Garber, 12th Grade, Milton Hershey School, Dauphin County; Michael Goff, 11th Grade, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, Philadelphia County; Aakansh Jaypuriar, 12th Grade, Downingtown STEM Academy, Chester County

In addition to the cash prize, every student who submitted an entry to the 12th Annual Financial Literacy Competition will receive a $1,000 tuition scholarship when enrolling as a full-time student at Harrisburg University.

“Knowing how to manage your money is one of the most important things a young person can do to set themselves up for future financial success,” Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor said. “This year’s contest winners have shown us they understand the basics of financial literacy. I’m proud to partner on this competition again with Harrisburg University and Members 1st Federal Credit Union and look forward to continuing to provide opportunities and resources so all Pennsylvanians can Be Money $mart.”

“Empowering the next generation with financial knowledge is one of the most meaningful investments we can make,” said Karen Roland, Chief Marketing Officer for Members 1st Federal Credit Union. “Programs like this help lay the foundation for lifelong financial well-being. We are proud to celebrate this year’s winners and grateful to the Department of the Auditor General and Harrisburg University for championing financial education in our communities.”

This was the 12th year that Harrisburg University of Science and Technology has organized this competition. Monetary prizes were provided by Harrisburg University; no taxpayer funds were used.

Learn more about the Department of the Auditor General online at www.PaAuditor.gov. Pictures and video of the event will be posted online at PAcast.com.

# # #

Media contact: April Hutcheson—Auditor General: 717-787-1381 news@paauditor.gov

Dan Wilhelm—Harrisburg University: 607-341-6783 or dwilhelm@harrisburgu.edu

Courtney McFarland – Members 1st Federal Credit Union: 717-829-3776 or mcfarlandc@members1st.org