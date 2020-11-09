Dr. Angela Reddix, Susan Pilato Launch “The Vine Experience” Podcast
Dialogue focuses on differences, similarities during a racially sensitive time in America
My goal through this collaborative effort with Susan is to inspire, influence, and equip leaders with information that will help them navigate their personal and professional lives. ”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multifaceted entrepreneur, philanthropist, highly sought-after speaker, author, CEO and Founder of ARDX, Dr. Angela Reddix, and Susan Pilato, principal at PC&A Business Environments, launch a new podcast called “The Vine Experience.”
— Dr. Angela Reddix, CEO & Founder, ARDX
Given recent events in our nation and its current climate, Reddix, an African-American, and Pilato, who is white, were compelled to create a platform to facilitate those sometimes awkward conversations and elevate the connective thread - humanity. They exchange dialogue about challenging subjects to find common ground, citing examples from their professional and personal life experiences.
Reddix is a visionary thinker with a global perspective and entrepreneurial drive, which inspires her planning and decision making. She created ARDX as an independent healthcare consulting organization in August 2006, which emerged as an award-winning, thriving healthcare management and IT consulting firm with multi-million dollar contracts and more than 125 employees.
Pilato is a Principal at PC&A Business Environments, a firm that is focused on serving the client from design concept, procurement of furniture, installing the concept to its fruition, and continuing with facility maintenance to ensure the intended brand identity of the client. They focus on business environments and work with many corporate clients.
The highly successful businesswomen first connected over a shared passion to positively impact the lives of young girls. Reddix is leading social change by providing the blueprint needed for girls around the country to transform themselves into business owners and CEOs through her non-profit Envision Lead Grow (ELG) whose mission is inspiring middle school girls to become entrepreneurs. Pilato first served as a mentor and is now an ELG Board member.
“My goal through this collaborative effort with Susan is to inspire, influence, and equip leaders with information that will help them navigate their personal and professional lives. Our conversations on the podcast are authentic, real and insightful.” - Dr. Angela Reddix
Join their journey and follow ‘The Vine’ via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher. For more information, visit www.angelareddix.com and www.EnvisionLeadGrow.com .
ABOUT ANGELA REDDIX
Dr. Angela Reddix has built a multi-million dollar company and a nationally recognized entrepreneurship program for girls using five principles called the 'Reddix Rules.’ Her vision has created an organization that is committed to improving the lives of our most vulnerable populations by enhancing healthcare practices and exercising social responsibility. Reddix serves as a valued key advisor on essential government data management systems and as a consultant on highly-visible health information management programs. In staying true to her mission to help women, young and old, grow, Angela penned “Envision. Lead. Grow: Releasing the Boss Within,” which includes action steps to shift one’s mindset from helpless to a life of purpose and fulfillment.
Nikkia T MCCLAIN
Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations
+1 6462442140
email us here