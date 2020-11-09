NDDOT reopens the Medina and Crystal Springs rest areas

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has opened the I-94 rest areas at Medina and Crystal Springs located 7 and 9 miles west of Medina. The rest areas were temporarily closed last week for maintenance.
