Market America | SHOP.COM Has Four Ways To Help Your Furry BFF Stay Healthy Through The Holidays & Beyond
GREENSBORO, N.C., UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While we know how important it is to make the right choices when it comes to what we eat, how much we exercise and the importance of getting our daily recommended intake of vitamins and nutrients, if you have a furry family member, you are probably just as concerned with the overall health of your pet as well. That’s why Market America | SHOP.COM has you covered with four ways that you can give your pet to help their health this holiday season and well beyond the new year.
1. Multivitamins: Do Dogs Need Them?
Dogs, like humans, are increasingly subjected to diets that are over-processed and unhealthy. At the same time, dogs are exposed to a variety of environmental pollutants that can wreak havoc on their furry bodies. Poor nutrition and constant exposure to environmental irritants can lead to a variety of health concerns. Poor nutrition can also dull the natural texture and shine of your dog’s skin and coat. Along with a balanced diet, a good dietary supplement is beneficial in helping your pet maintain good health. Although a good balanced diet will provide a solid foundation, food alone may not supply all of the nutrients necessary to fulfill their unique requirements. All animals have different nutritional requirements and factors such as age, activity level, environment, genetics and breed will greatly affect the absorption of nutrients from foods. That’s why it’s important to provide your pet with an adequate supply of nutrients, which will support the body in successfully working, growing and developing properly. PetHealth's Dog Multivitamin Formula supplements your dog’s diet with an adequate amount of key vitamins and minerals necessary to maintain optimal health. PetHealth's Dog Multivitamin helps promote healthy skin and eyes, helps promote the normal repair and growth of body tissues, provides antioxidant support, supports a healthy immune system and promotes digestive health. PetHealth, Advanced Solutions for Optimal Health!
2. PetHealth OPC Formula with Glucosamine for Dogs & Cats
There are many factors that can contribute to our pets’ health. From age to breed, some of our pets have a higher chance of developing certain diseases that affect health parameters such as cholesterol and glucose levels. Factors such as activity level, age, diet and more can determine how likely it is for our pets to run into glucose-related issues down the road. On top of you or your vet’s preferred food brand for your cat or dog, you can add a supplement like PetHealth OPC Formula with Glucosamine for Dogs & Cats to make sure your furry friends are getting all of the nutrients they need. PetHealth OPC Formula with Glucosamine for Dogs & Cats is a food supplement made from a combination of bilberry, grape seed, red wine, pine bark extracts, citrus extract bioflavonoids, and glucosamine, designed to promote healthy joints and provide a strong antioxidant defense. The ingredients in PetHealth OPC Formula provide a range of benefits, from helping promote healthy cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health to supporting healthy blood glucose levels. It even combats free radicals that can have a negative effect on your pet’s joints and other tissues.
3. Paw Pad Protection From the Elements
Whether you’re a cat lover, dog lover, or both, it’s important to keep your pets active. Would you like to be cooped up in a crate all day? From laser pointers to going on a walk, there are plenty of options to keep all types of furry friends going. A big hurdle for keeping your pets active, especially dogs, is that the weather can often interfere. From sizzling hot summer pavement to freezing cold icy sidewalks, your dog’s feet can suffer throughout the year. Luckily for us, we can wear shoes to protect our feet from these harsh conditions, but our pets don’t get that luxury! If you ever notice your pet constantly licking, biting or chewing at their paws, it may be a sign that their paws hurt. When your pet continuously licks and chews their paws, this can also lead to an infection. One solution is PetHealth(TM) Pad & Paw Balm. Free of sulfates, phosphate, alcohol, preservatives and paraben, this paw balm cleans and moisturizes, promotes natural healing, heals minor skin irritations and helps maintain skin elasticity. This will help protect their paws from those weather conditions, as well as give them a little TLC after a long day of playing.
4. Pet Advantage Health Program
While having a furry friend can bring an endless supply of love and joy, it’s also a huge responsibility. Don’t worry, though, because we’re here to help! It’s important to remember that most pets, including dogs and cats, need regular check-ups just like their owners. The good news is things have changed over the years and now there are pet health programs that allow you to get advice from a vet 24/7 without ever leaving your home, and there are some that even provide you with discounts on pet medicines, which can be quite costly. One such program that offers these benefits and more is the Pet Advantage program, created in partnership with Rapid Reward Fulfillment, a company that provides multi-layered health discount solutions throughout the U.S. with individualized enrollment capabilities. This plan includes access to 24/7 TelePet Health through which pet parents can receive advice on behavior, what to do in case of an emergency, wellness care, training, and symptom-related questions, as well as access to a discount veterinarian network, lost-pet recovery service and a discount drug card.
With these tips, we wish you, your family and your furry family members and happy and healthy holiday season!
Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of The Shopping Annuity.
Gillean Smith
Market America | SHOP.COM
+1 336-478-4066
gilleans@shop.com
The Shopping Annuity