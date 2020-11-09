Out Standing Members Talk about Their Music and Life In The Band
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the longest serving Rap groups out of Chicago Illinois have brought our new music. Outstanding Music which was formed by Loot G, and consists six talented members G,Bmg,N-Doe,Redd Dogg, Drillz Millz, and Chuck A Luck will be overcoming the COVID19 pandemic and performing on social media.
The group (O.S.M) that was formed back in 2006 have gone on to be big names around the world. Unlike other rap groups who have struggled to make it, these six talented men have gone on to become big stars in the UK, Germany, and beyond. Their secret to their success is simple, they are very talented in their own right, and they are not afraid of hardwork.
O.S.M are not afraid to speak out on matters of importance. When asked to talk about how Donald Trump has looked after each citizen as equal, O.S.M believe that Donald Trump and those before him don’t really care about those that vote them in.
The men from O.S.M agreed to talk to us and answer questions about the band and their views on what is happening in the world. Here is what they had to say.
1. Welcome, for those people who have never heard of you, who and what is Outstanding Members? OSM IS A RAP GROUP FORMED OUTTA CHICAGO, EACH MEMBER RAP, PRODUCE, AND ENGINEER.
2. There are six members of Outstanding Members, Loot G,Bmg,N-Doe,Redd Dogg, DrillzMillz, Chuck A Luck, can I ask whose idea it was to form the group? LOOT’S IDEA
3. I really love the names, but sorry Loot G, I have to ask, how did you get your name, and does it have anything to do with you like to go shopping when the shops are closed and people are protesting if you get what I mean lol? MY LIFE HAS BEEN MONEY OR KAOSS I USE TO BE CALLED LUKE G BUT I FELT SINCE IM GETTING MONEY AND LIVING THROUGH KAOSS LOOT WAS ME.
4. The Spice Girls chosen names with meaning, such as Posh Spice, Scary Spice, are there any meanings to your names? OUR NAMES ARE A REFLECTION OF WHO WE ARE. BMG(BIG MONEY GRIP) N-DOE(SMOKES WEED LIKE A MF LOL) REDD DOGG(LOVES DOGS AND HAS A RASPY DOG VOICE AND FLOW) DRILLZ MILLZ (DRILL TYPE FLOW) CHUCK A LUCK(CRAZY FUNNY LIKE CHUCKIE)
5. Out of the six of you, who is the most sensible, and who is the one that is always late? BMG
6. I really love the name of the group but who came up with it? LOOT G
7. O.S.M has been on the scene since 2006, most groups have a shelf life of ten years, so what is your secret? WERE A BROTHER HOOD AS WELL, FAMILY ORIENTATED MEN LOYAL TO EACH OTHER, AND WE LOVE MUSIC.
8. You are all from Chicago, has this influenced your music in anyway? YES, IT HAS WITH ALL THE VIOLENCE, UNJUST BEHAVIOR OF THE SYSTEM.
9. There are millions of rap groups trying to break it onto the mainstream and failed, how have you managed to become so big with fans all over the world including the UK? KEPT PUSHING THE GAME AND THE WAY WE MARKET OUR SELF
10. You have new music out right now, can you tell me more about it? YES JIGGALEE WIT A CLUB BANGER, BLACK FACTZ, STAY TRUE, LONELY @ THE TOP, NEW BEGINNIG
11. With all the Black Lives Matters campaigns, do you plan to write, produce, and release any music to support the campaign? YES I HAVE A SONG CALLED BLACK FACTZ, AND THIS CAN’T BE REAL
12. How does it make you feel to continue to see on the news that another black person has been shot by police? I FEEL SORRY AND NOT JUST FOR BLACKS BUT FOR ANYONE WHO GETS SHOT AND KILLED BY THE POLICE WHO SUPPOSE TO PROTECT AND SERVE US THERE PEACE OFFICERS WELL SUPPOSE TO BE.
13. Have any of you been stopped by the police and if so, how did it make you feel? UNCOMFORTABLE AS HELL
14. For more years than I can remember, we have heard from Presidents who have said everyone will be treated as equal and everyone will have the same opportunities. Let’s face it, if we look at Donald Trump, and even Obama, that has never happened, why do you think that is? THEY DON’T CARE ABOUT US, THEY GOT THEY ADJENDA ALL READY
15. Music is a powerful medium, would you like to see the whole music world from pop music, rap music, and hip-hop come together and tell the world that everyone should be equal and all this hate needs to stop? YES
16. Your music has been sold all over the world, but if you could choose one country to visit and play at one venue, where would it be and why? AFRICA OR JAMAICA TO PERFORM FOR MY PEOPLE.
17. American Idol is known for creating pop and country music stars, but they have never put a rap or hip artist in the finals, why is that? AMERICA DONT WANT TO IDOL OR HONOR OUR CULTURE. THEY TRYING TO DIVIDE US AND TURN US AGAINST ONE ANOTHER, HIP HOP IS OUR LIFESTYLE.
18. A lot of young adults dream of going into the music industry but are told by their parents or teachers to stop dreaming and get a real job, what would you say to those young adults? NOPE I’LL TELL ANYONE WITH A DREAM FOLLOW YOUR DREAM BELIVE IN YOUSELF
19. What drives you as a band, and what goals do you still want to achieve? HAVE NUMBER ONE SONG OR ALBUM IN THE COUNTRY.
20. How has COVID19 affected you as a group, and when can your fans see your perform live? YES COVID HAS STOPPED US FROM PERFORMING AND DO SHOWS, BUT WE WILL BE STREAMING LIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA.
Check out the latest music from O.S.M https://www.outstandingmembers.com/
https://open.spotify.com/track/1GONWyVvJeQ9EtGRZyZJ1E
https://www.outstandingmembers.com/
https://www.instagram.com/thereal_outstandingmembers/
https://www.tiktok.com/@outstandingmembers?lang=en
Media Relations
The group (O.S.M) that was formed back in 2006 have gone on to be big names around the world. Unlike other rap groups who have struggled to make it, these six talented men have gone on to become big stars in the UK, Germany, and beyond. Their secret to their success is simple, they are very talented in their own right, and they are not afraid of hardwork.
O.S.M are not afraid to speak out on matters of importance. When asked to talk about how Donald Trump has looked after each citizen as equal, O.S.M believe that Donald Trump and those before him don’t really care about those that vote them in.
The men from O.S.M agreed to talk to us and answer questions about the band and their views on what is happening in the world. Here is what they had to say.
1. Welcome, for those people who have never heard of you, who and what is Outstanding Members? OSM IS A RAP GROUP FORMED OUTTA CHICAGO, EACH MEMBER RAP, PRODUCE, AND ENGINEER.
2. There are six members of Outstanding Members, Loot G,Bmg,N-Doe,Redd Dogg, DrillzMillz, Chuck A Luck, can I ask whose idea it was to form the group? LOOT’S IDEA
3. I really love the names, but sorry Loot G, I have to ask, how did you get your name, and does it have anything to do with you like to go shopping when the shops are closed and people are protesting if you get what I mean lol? MY LIFE HAS BEEN MONEY OR KAOSS I USE TO BE CALLED LUKE G BUT I FELT SINCE IM GETTING MONEY AND LIVING THROUGH KAOSS LOOT WAS ME.
4. The Spice Girls chosen names with meaning, such as Posh Spice, Scary Spice, are there any meanings to your names? OUR NAMES ARE A REFLECTION OF WHO WE ARE. BMG(BIG MONEY GRIP) N-DOE(SMOKES WEED LIKE A MF LOL) REDD DOGG(LOVES DOGS AND HAS A RASPY DOG VOICE AND FLOW) DRILLZ MILLZ (DRILL TYPE FLOW) CHUCK A LUCK(CRAZY FUNNY LIKE CHUCKIE)
5. Out of the six of you, who is the most sensible, and who is the one that is always late? BMG
6. I really love the name of the group but who came up with it? LOOT G
7. O.S.M has been on the scene since 2006, most groups have a shelf life of ten years, so what is your secret? WERE A BROTHER HOOD AS WELL, FAMILY ORIENTATED MEN LOYAL TO EACH OTHER, AND WE LOVE MUSIC.
8. You are all from Chicago, has this influenced your music in anyway? YES, IT HAS WITH ALL THE VIOLENCE, UNJUST BEHAVIOR OF THE SYSTEM.
9. There are millions of rap groups trying to break it onto the mainstream and failed, how have you managed to become so big with fans all over the world including the UK? KEPT PUSHING THE GAME AND THE WAY WE MARKET OUR SELF
10. You have new music out right now, can you tell me more about it? YES JIGGALEE WIT A CLUB BANGER, BLACK FACTZ, STAY TRUE, LONELY @ THE TOP, NEW BEGINNIG
11. With all the Black Lives Matters campaigns, do you plan to write, produce, and release any music to support the campaign? YES I HAVE A SONG CALLED BLACK FACTZ, AND THIS CAN’T BE REAL
12. How does it make you feel to continue to see on the news that another black person has been shot by police? I FEEL SORRY AND NOT JUST FOR BLACKS BUT FOR ANYONE WHO GETS SHOT AND KILLED BY THE POLICE WHO SUPPOSE TO PROTECT AND SERVE US THERE PEACE OFFICERS WELL SUPPOSE TO BE.
13. Have any of you been stopped by the police and if so, how did it make you feel? UNCOMFORTABLE AS HELL
14. For more years than I can remember, we have heard from Presidents who have said everyone will be treated as equal and everyone will have the same opportunities. Let’s face it, if we look at Donald Trump, and even Obama, that has never happened, why do you think that is? THEY DON’T CARE ABOUT US, THEY GOT THEY ADJENDA ALL READY
15. Music is a powerful medium, would you like to see the whole music world from pop music, rap music, and hip-hop come together and tell the world that everyone should be equal and all this hate needs to stop? YES
16. Your music has been sold all over the world, but if you could choose one country to visit and play at one venue, where would it be and why? AFRICA OR JAMAICA TO PERFORM FOR MY PEOPLE.
17. American Idol is known for creating pop and country music stars, but they have never put a rap or hip artist in the finals, why is that? AMERICA DONT WANT TO IDOL OR HONOR OUR CULTURE. THEY TRYING TO DIVIDE US AND TURN US AGAINST ONE ANOTHER, HIP HOP IS OUR LIFESTYLE.
18. A lot of young adults dream of going into the music industry but are told by their parents or teachers to stop dreaming and get a real job, what would you say to those young adults? NOPE I’LL TELL ANYONE WITH A DREAM FOLLOW YOUR DREAM BELIVE IN YOUSELF
19. What drives you as a band, and what goals do you still want to achieve? HAVE NUMBER ONE SONG OR ALBUM IN THE COUNTRY.
20. How has COVID19 affected you as a group, and when can your fans see your perform live? YES COVID HAS STOPPED US FROM PERFORMING AND DO SHOWS, BUT WE WILL BE STREAMING LIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA.
Check out the latest music from O.S.M https://www.outstandingmembers.com/
https://open.spotify.com/track/1GONWyVvJeQ9EtGRZyZJ1E
https://www.outstandingmembers.com/
https://www.instagram.com/thereal_outstandingmembers/
https://www.tiktok.com/@outstandingmembers?lang=en
Media Relations
O.S.M
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter