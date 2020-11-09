Lumen and Forge Now Providing Full-Spectrum Projection Solutions

An industry leader in immersive venues and augmented experiences has expanded its services.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Lumen and Forge announced today that it is now providing a full-spectrum of projection solutions.

"No two projects are the same," a company spokesperson for Lumen and Forge said. “We pride ourselves in our ability to create custom projection solutions for virtually any need."

Lumen and Forge services can be customized to cater any project - big or small. Its immersive services make use of its multiplicity of 360 domes, media servers, custom interfaces, projection rigs, screens, cameras and more so that the company can provide fully integrated options.

“Here at Lumen and Forge, we cover most everything to do with immersive venues and augmented experiences,” the spokesperson stressed, before adding, “Although we are flexible, our specialty is 360 dome projection, which is at the forefront of the advent of VR/AR. Our cornucopia of domes features ultra-high-resolution spherical screens, live-playback systems, and portable & accessible components.”

Lumen and Forge’s goal is to inspire audiences and bring 360 theater into the future.

“To us, immersive communication offers much more than just a sensory experience,” the spokesperson said. “It is also a powerful platform with the potential to transform an audience and encapsulate them in story. In fact, we truly believe that immersive technology and innovation has the potential to revolutionize communication, education and entertainment.”

Services include:

• Dome Venues: Geodesic and inflatable dome venues – designed from the ground up for immersive experiences.

• Projection Mapping: Turn almost any surface into a video screen with limitless possibilities.

• Content Production: The world’s finest live action and 3D-animation for 360, dome and projection mapping content.

• Project Design: Design interactive shows and projections for unique and memorable experiences.

• VR Services: VR programs and gaming content. VR to dome capabilities offer group immersion experiences.

• Rendering and Design: Visualize your ideas with photo-realistic renderings, animated fly-throughs and to-scale CAD drawings.

For more information, please visit lumenandforge.com/about.

About Lumen and Forge

Based in Las Vegas, Lumen and Forge is a multi-disciplined company with expertise in immersive technology. From projection mapping to 360 domes to interactive installations, our experiences are unforgettable. At Lumen and Forge, we leverage leading-edge technologies to transport participants into awe-inspiring, extreme, and otherworldly encounters.

Contact Details:

3216 W Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

United States

Phone: (702) 518-9225

Source: Lumen and Forge