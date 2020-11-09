Bamboo Shack Restaurant in Miami Celebrates 4 Year Anniversary
Bamboo Shack restaurant of Miami is celebrating 4 years in Miami GardensMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2016, Bamboo Shack, the Bahamian-based restaurant known for their flavorful food and great prices opened a location in Miami Gardens. Bamboo Shack is also celebrating 30 years of being Deliciously Bahamian since opening its first location in The Bahamas.
South Florida is one of the most heavily populated areas in the State and recently has seen an increase in out-of-state visitors who are looking to relocate to the area. Bamboo Shack is hoping that the increase in population will also lead to an increase in its customer base.
Operating in the midst of a global pandemic has been challenging but provided opportunities for Bamboo Shack to expand its reach through online ordering, drive thru, delivery service and special promotions. Loyal customers continue to rave about the clean environment, exceptional service, and popular menu items including the Fried Snapper, Cracked Conch and Shrimp combo, Bahamian dinners and “Conchy” conch fritters.
“We are very proud of our team and how hard they’ve all worked this year. In 2020, Covid-19 has impacted the lives of millions but we want the community to know that we will continue to fight this pandemic together and we look to a safer, healthier and more prosperous future. This year we set goals on how to improve our efforts, provide better service to our customers, expand our menu and also reach out to new people throughout the area. We’ve accomplished all of this and more; we’re grateful! Moving forward, we look to take this success and start expanding into new areas throughout the state and beyond. This will be a great challenge in 2021 but one we’re excited about.” - Bamboo Shack General Manager, Clyde Bullard.
The changes this year include a wider variety of menu items, more aggressive advertising in the area, upgrades to the property and easy online ordering. With the impact of the coronavirus on the entire country and especially the area, the company felt that easier ordering and pickup options would greatly benefit their customers.
“It’s understandable that people want to be as safe as they can, but they still want to enjoy their meals. We are here for our customers and have put the necessary recommended health protocols in place. Being able order and pickup food without having to come into the location gives them the peace of mind they need to continue visiting our location. We’ve also seen a great increase in engagement on social media and we’re always excited to hear what our customers have to say, not only about our successes but what we can do to improve our efforts and provide better service to everyone.”
About The Company
Bamboo Shack was founded by Elaine Ann Williams-Pinder, an entrepreneur who was born and raised in the Bahamas. Williams-Pinder has had success in several areas of business and always had a passion for the restaurant industry. She opened the Bamboo Shack restaurant in the Bahamas and the business thrived, quickly leading to expansion throughout the islands as the leading native fast-food franchise. In the past decade, she refocused her efforts on expansion to the United States with the first location being setup in Miami Gardens, Florida. Thanks to the early success of the first restaurant, the team has begun work on expansion throughout the South Florida area.
