Derby/ DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A504339
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/08/2020 @ 1651 hours
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Lowell
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brian Labarron
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passengers side panels
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Steven Greene
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 11/08/2020, at approximately 1651 hours, the Vermont State
Police responded to a report of a two vehicle crash with injuries on VT RT 100
in the Town Lowell, VT. Missisquoi Valley Ambulance, Newport Ambulance and Lowell
Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist. Upon the troopers
arrival, both operators were identified as Brain Labarron and Steven Greene.
Investigation revealed Labarron was traveling north on VT RT 100 and failed to
yield to oncoming traffic when turning left into the parking lot of the Lowell General Store.
Greene, traveling south struck Labarron in the southbound lane of travel. A front seat
passenger in Greene's vehicle was reporting minor injuries and was transported to Copley
Hospital. A front seat passenger in Labarron's vehicle was also reporting minor injuries and
was transported to North Country Hospital. While on scene, Labarron exhibited signs of
impairment. After further investigation, Labarron was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
It was also revealed Labarron's license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended
and he also had court ordered conditions of release, not to operate a motor vehicle or
consume any alcoholic beverages. Labarron was transported to the Vermont State Police –
Derby Barracks where he was processed and later released on a citation. Labarron was
charged with DUI, Driving License Criminally Suspended (DLS), and Violation of Conditions of
Release.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 @ 10 AM.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881