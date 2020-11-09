Derby/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A504339

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/08/2020 @ 1651 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Lowell

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Labarron

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passengers side panels

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Steven Greene

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 11/08/2020, at approximately 1651 hours, the Vermont State

Police responded to a report of a two vehicle crash with injuries on VT RT 100

in the Town Lowell, VT. Missisquoi Valley Ambulance, Newport Ambulance and Lowell

Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist. Upon the troopers

arrival, both operators were identified as Brain Labarron and Steven Greene.

Investigation revealed Labarron was traveling north on VT RT 100 and failed to

yield to oncoming traffic when turning left into the parking lot of the Lowell General Store.

Greene, traveling south struck Labarron in the southbound lane of travel. A front seat

passenger in Greene's vehicle was reporting minor injuries and was transported to Copley

Hospital. A front seat passenger in Labarron's vehicle was also reporting minor injuries and

was transported to North Country Hospital. While on scene, Labarron exhibited signs of

impairment. After further investigation, Labarron was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

It was also revealed Labarron's license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended

and he also had court ordered conditions of release, not to operate a motor vehicle or

consume any alcoholic beverages. Labarron was transported to the Vermont State Police –

Derby Barracks where he was processed and later released on a citation. Labarron was

charged with DUI, Driving License Criminally Suspended (DLS), and Violation of Conditions of

Release.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 @ 10 AM.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881