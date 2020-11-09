Mente Group Appoints Jamie Buff as Director of Technical Services
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group has named aircraft maintenance expert Jamie Buff as Director of Technical Services for the broad-based aviation consulting firm. He has held significant aviation maintenance positions for AMB Group, Coca-Cola, Nike, P&G, Wachovia Bank, Cessna, and the U.S. Air Force.
He is an FAA Airframe & Powerplant certificate holder with more than 20 years experience in aviation maintenance to include managing and performing scheduled maintenance, line maintenance checks, troubleshooting, ordering and installing parts, managing crews, and maintaining documentation for FAA compliance.
"Jamie Buff brings an extraordinary aircraft maintenance skill set to our consulting company," said Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor. "I have been impressed with the professionalism and expertise with which he advises clients and works with our team to broaden its capabilities."
Buff's aviation maintenance career began 25 years ago in the U.S. Air Force as a B-52H Bomber Dedicated Crew Chief. After military service, he joined Cessna Aircraft Company as an Airframe & Powerplant Technician.
From there, Buff moved into the corporate flight operations world, joining Wachovia Bank Flight Operations in Charlotte, NC. During his career, he has supported maintenance and flight operations for various Fortune 100 companies.
About Mente Group
Mente Group, an aircraft dealer accredited by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, appraisals and forecasting, buying, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, operational alignment and Mente 360, a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program.
With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Portland, and Scottsdale, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.
Mente Group is a member of Air Charter Safety Foundation, International Business Aviation Council (IS-BAO), International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). It is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer. Brian Proctor is former Chairman of IADA. For more info on Mente Group see http://www.mentegroup.com.
