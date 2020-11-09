Axle.ai partners with Infortrend to deliver high performance video NAS through Versatile Distribution Services

Powerful storage hardware included with the Typhoon Editing Server solution Breakthrough software allows creative teams to work from home. axle ai and Infortrend logos

“Infortrend Typhoon is a powerful solution exclusively designed for workgroups, integrating SAN and NAS services plus Cloud Gateway features for file sharing, backup, cloud sync, and video editing.” — Tony Chu, President, Infortrend

BOSTON, MA, USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- axle.ai and Infortrend have partnered together to roll out a revolutionary complete solution to help media editing teams get their work done faster and more efficiently. The bundle, called the Typhoon Editing Server, marries state-of-the-art, robust network storage hardware from Infortrend with the browser-based remote workflow and AI-driven search capabilities of axle ai 2020.2 software. This bundle will be sold exclusively through Versatile Distribution Services, the leader in distribution for the media and entertainment industry.

Priced at $14,995, the Typhoon Editing Server unifies the storage and bandwidth needed for direct editing of HD and 4K video, with the remote access and search software and server platform that makes accessing that storage hardware as easy as possible. It includes four 10 Gigabit Ethernet connections directly into the server, as well as two 1 Gigabit Ethernet connections. Customers will also need to include a 6-core, 8-core or 10-core Mac mini or iMac hardware system available from Apple, as well as one or more PC or Mac editing workstations, to complete the workgroup configuration.

The 5-user axle ai 2020.2 software comes with a suite of Adobe Creative Cloud panel integrations (Premiere Pro, AfterEffects, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and FCPX integration. Support for Avid’s Media Composer, Avid Op-Atom MXF media and AAF sequence export is available through an add-on software module.

The Typhoon Editing Server bundle supports both high-performance local editing workflows as well as browser-based remote access, remote file upload and download, and a range of review and approval workflows for in house and external participants.

A joint webinar providing details of the solution is scheduled for 2PM EST, November 18th - registration is online at https://tinyurl.com/typhoonwebinar.

Infortrend Typhoon Storage Solution features:

• A hardware RAID, giving you an unparalleled boost in performance compared to the software RAID units on other NAS solutions

• Need more storage? Easily add a JBOD to increase your storage space. The Typhoon will scale up whenever you are ready, ensuring that you’ll never run out of storage.

• With Docker, you can have endless applications at your fingertips. Need to setup a webpage alongside your share folder? How about setting up an SQL database to store your information? All possible with the power of Docker providers, such as Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Openstack Swift, and Tencent Cloud. With our cloud integration and our built-in hardware RAID you’ll never need to worry about losing data.

“Infortrend Typhoon is a powerful solution with support for SATA and SSD drives exclusively designed for workgroups, integrating SAN and NAS services as well as Cloud Gateway features behind a general NAS architecture for file sharing, backup, cloud synchronization, and video editing purposes.” said Infortrend President Tony Chu, “It comes with complete data services and simple, intuitive management interfaces so you can find the perfect storage solution according to your performance and budget needs.”

Axle ai 2020.2 software features:

• integrated remote access tools including browser-based search, upload and download

• support for a wide range of Adobe Creative Cloud applications and workflows, including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, AfterEffects, Illustrator and InDesign

• integrated speech transcription for video and audio assets, and OCR for photo and document assets, massively improving searchability without labor-intensive tagging

• optional modules supporting native Avid and image sequence workflows, increasing axle ai's attractiveness in the high end of the post production market.

“Our flagship video search software, including remote access, has been helping teams maintain their workflows as more and more organizations make the move to remote work during Covid-19. Our new Adobe panels included with the Typhoon Editing Server take this one step farther, enabling video editors to efficiently and easily collaborate on media projects while working from home.” said axle ai CEO Sam Bogoch, “With this solution, any web browser connects your whole media library to your Adobe product suite.”

About Versatile Distribution Services

Versatile Distribution Services (VDS) is a value-add, boutique style distributor, specializing in high performance computing systems, providing complete workflow solutions in support of ISV and OEM partners, to meet the needs of a reseller channel. VDS offers Complete Workflow Solutions from Hardware & Software to Ingest & Archive. VDS brings a consultative Sales approach, product knowledge, qualified configurations, and event representation for their reseller channel. They have an entire Professional Services team with a diverse portfolio in IT consulting, Security, Asset Recovery, Virtualization, implementation and integration Experts. VDS offers Integration & Configuration Services from Pre-staged solutions, Custom Imaging, labeling & branding, add-on hardware and OS integration, to Complex RAID. https://www.versatileds.com

About Infortrend

Infortrend Technology is a pure-play Enterprise Data Storage solution provider with 25 years of history and a public listed company (TWSE: 2495) in Taiwan since 2002. In order to deliver the highest quality products and services, Infortrend integrates product development, design, manufacturing, technical consulting/support to deliver a comprehensive solution to our customers and successfully deployed more than 600,000 systems worldwide. More at https://infortrend.com

About axle ai

axle ai, Inc. is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. Its solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve how they create, share and store digital video content with software that’s easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple remote access, media management and transcription uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company’s investors include Jason Calacanis and Quake Ventures. More information at https://axle.ai

