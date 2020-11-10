Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Welcomes Moises Salinas as New Arbor Care Operations Manager
Landscape Designer, Kevin Gear, is Promoted to Construction Manager
Moises is a high-performing operator with strengths in customer service and operational efficiencies.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc. welcomes Moises Salinas as Operations Manager for the Arbor Care Division and promotes Kevin Gear to Construction Manager.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
Harvest Landscape is an innovator in the landscape maintenance industry and has quickly become the "go-to" firm for landscape maintenance and arbor care services. "I am committed to providing our clients with excellent customer service. Moises is a high-performing operator with strengths in customer service and operational efficiencies,” said CEO Steven Schinhofen, “We are excited about the impact his leadership will have on the Arbor Care Division.
Most recently, Salinas served as Branch Manager and Operations Manager for Great Scott Tree Care. He is an ISA Certified Arborist, ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualified, and is a TCIA Certified Tree Care Safety Professional. “Taking part in helping to maintain our urban forest is what I love best about this industry. I look forward to my future with Harvest Landscape,” said Salinas, Arbor Care Operations Manager.
Harvest Landscape also announced the promotion of Kevin Gear to Construction Manager. In his prior role as Landscape Designer, Gear primarily worked on landscape design projects. Gear will retain his landscape design responsibilities and assume management over construction estimating and scheduling. “Kevin has quickly demonstrated dedication and a depth of understanding of project management. I am very pleased with his performance and look forward to watching him grow into this role,” said Steven Schinhofen, CEO.
Gear got his start in the landscape industry as a Professional Horticulturist Intern at Walt Disney World tasked with maintenance and design projects throughout Disney properties. Gear is a graduate of Penn State University, where he obtained a B.S. in Landscape Contracting with an emphasis on Design/Build.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim, California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions through skilled technicians, technology, and a sustainable approach for homeowner’s associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California. For more information about Harvest Landscape, please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact Amanda Gray at Amanda.gray@heli.us.
###
Amanda Gray
Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.
+1 714-450-5849
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
The Harvest Landscape Story