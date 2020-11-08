Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Road Closure US RT Plainfield

Roadway is clear and is now back open

 

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, November 7, 2020 3:19 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure US RT Plainfield

 



 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US RT 2 in the village of Plainfield is currenlty closed due to a line being down.  

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CIDT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

 



