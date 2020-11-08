RE: Road Closure US RT Plainfield

Roadway is clear and is now back open

US RT 2 in the village of Plainfield is currenlty closed due to a line being down.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

