VSP Middlesex/Petit Larceny

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 6, 2020 at approximately 1843 hours, Vermont
State Police received a theft complaint, located on Spruce Haven Lane in the
Town of Waterbury Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Sherri J.
Russell was hired to clean a single family residence, located on Spruce Haven
Lane. Investigation revealed that as Russell was exiting the residence, she
stole several household items. Russell subsequently arrived at the Middlesex
State Police Barracks on November 7, 2020, she was issued a citation to appear
in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of
Petit Larceny on January 7, 2021.
