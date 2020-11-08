VSP Middlesex/Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304736

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: 11/6/2020 @ 1843 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spruce Haven, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Sherri J. Russell

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 6, 2020 at approximately 1843 hours, Vermont

State Police received a theft complaint, located on Spruce Haven Lane in the

Town of Waterbury Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Sherri J.

Russell was hired to clean a single family residence, located on Spruce Haven

Lane. Investigation revealed that as Russell was exiting the residence, she

stole several household items. Russell subsequently arrived at the Middlesex

State Police Barracks on November 7, 2020, she was issued a citation to appear

in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of

Petit Larceny on January 7, 2021.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 7, 2020 @ 0830

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO