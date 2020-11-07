COVID-19 Daily Update 11-7-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 7, 2020, there have been 835,140 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 27,742 total cases and 502 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Mingo County, a 52-year old male from Mercer County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old female from Wirt County, an 83-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Cabell County, a 49-year old male from Summers County, a 90-year old female from Summers County, a 77-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old male from Boone County, a 90-year old female from Boone County, and a 98-year old female from Boone County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families and we ask that all West Virginians do their part to prevent further spread of this virus.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (217), Berkeley (1,874), Boone (446), Braxton (89), Brooke (282), Cabell (1,783), Calhoun (37), Clay (74), Doddridge (77), Fayette (840), Gilmer (116), Grant (206), Greenbrier (246), Hampshire (175), Hancock (272), Hardy (117), Harrison (731), Jackson (455), Jefferson (700), Kanawha (4,102), Lewis (138), Lincoln (298), Logan (834), Marion (456), Marshall (544), Mason (197), McDowell (167), Mercer (896), Mineral (329), Mingo (728), Monongalia (2,471), Monroe (275), Morgan (177), Nicholas (211), Ohio (764), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (76), Preston (264), Putnam (1,123), Raleigh (951), Randolph (480), Ritchie (69), Roane (119), Summers (169), Taylor (182), Tucker (69), Tyler (80), Upshur (300), Wayne (672), Webster (42), Wetzel (266), Wirt (58), Wood (957), Wyoming (417).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Tucker and Wirt counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Braxton, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Roane, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM , Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg WV

Braxton County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WV NG Armory Sutton, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Avenue, Burnsville, WV

2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Hampshire County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jackson County

7:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shepherd University, 301 N King Street, Shepherdstown, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Logan County

8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldrich Branch Road, Logan, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

8:00 AM -12:00 PM, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St., McMechen, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Dr, Keyser, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Roane County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Upshur County

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV

2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

Wyoming County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Herndon Consolidated Schools, Rt. 10, Bud, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Huff Consolidated Schools, 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover, WV