St. Albans Barracks // Unlawful Trespass

CASE# 20A204837

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 11/06/20 -- 1506 hours

LOCATION: Sampsonville Road, Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: William Guidry

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 6th, 2020 at approximately 1506 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a trespassing complaint at a home on Sampsonville Road in Enosburg. The property owner called in to report that a male, ultimately identified as William Guidry (age 63 of Enosburg, VT), was staying in the home that was supposed to be vacant. Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks arrived on scene and determined that an individual was in fact inside the home. Despite several attempts at getting the individual to come to the door the Troopers received no response from inside the home. Troopers subsequently made entry into the home and ultimately made contact with Guidry in an upstairs bedroom where he was taken into custody without further incident. Guidry was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and subsequently lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $200 bail. Guidry is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/09/20 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/09/20

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

