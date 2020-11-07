FW: Royalton Barracks / Home invasion, one suspect at large

Colby Bowen was taken in to custody on 11/6/20 without incident when he turned himself in at the Springfield Police Department on a warrant that issued for his arrest on charges associated with this investigation. Bowen will appear in Windsor Superior Court on 11/9/20 at 1:30 PM.

CASE#: 20B203608

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 7:03 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 5, North Hartland, VT

VIOLATIONS: Assault and robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, burglary, unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass

ACCUSED: Aaron Gobin — in custody

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

ACCUSED: Colby Bowen — at large

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VICTIMS: Withheld at this time

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a home invasion and armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020, at a home on U.S. Route 5 in North Hartland, and asking for the public’s assistance in locating one of the suspects involved. The subject at large is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The incident occurred at about 7 a.m. when individuals armed with firearms forcibly entered the home of two female acquaintances, physically assaulted the victims, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a vehicle. One of the victims called 911 at 7:03 a.m. The victims suffered minor injuries.

One of the suspects, identified as Aaron Gobin, 33, of Hartland, Vermont, was located by the Hardford Police Department at about 3:20 p.m. in Wilder and taken into custody on suspicion of assault and robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, burglary, unlawful mischief, and unlawful trespass. He was ordered jailed for lack of $100,000 cash bail and is due to answer the charges at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in White River Junction.

The Vermont State Police is seeking Colby Bowen, 29, of Hartland. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Bowen is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blue eyes, short brown hair and a brown beard. He was last seen headed south on U.S. Route 5.

Anyone who sees Bowen should not approach or engage him and instead immediately call 911.

Police ask anyone who has knowledge of the possible whereabouts of Bowen, or who has any information that might be relevant to the investigation, to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The identities of the victims are being withheld at this time while the investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be issued when new information is available.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in White River Junction

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield VT

BAIL: $100,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED