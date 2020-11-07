Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,352 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 900 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the 900 block of 16th Place, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:00 am, the suspect approached an officer at the listed location. The suspect threw a skateboard and struck the officer then fled the scene. The officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Aaron Talley, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 900 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.