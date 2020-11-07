Arrest Made in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 900 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the 900 block of 16th Place, Northwest.

At approximately 2:00 am, the suspect approached an officer at the listed location. The suspect threw a skateboard and struck the officer then fled the scene. The officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Aaron Talley, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer.

