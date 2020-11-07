DUI #3
CASE#: 20B105176
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: November 6th, 2020 at approximately 4:51 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 30, Newfane
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Karen Watters
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 6, 2020 at approximately 4:51 PM, the Vermont State Police were notified of a possible intoxicated driver at an address on VT RT 30 in Newfane. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that the operator, Watters, displayed signs of impairment. Watters was subsequently arrested and brought to the Westminster barracks for processing. Watters was released with a citation to answer to the charge of DUI #3.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM
COURT: Windham County
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.