Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,352 in the last 365 days.

DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B105176

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen                

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: November 6th, 2020 at approximately 4:51 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 30, Newfane

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Karen Watters

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 6, 2020 at approximately 4:51 PM, the Vermont State Police were notified of a possible intoxicated driver at an address on VT RT 30 in Newfane. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that the operator, Watters, displayed signs of impairment. Watters was subsequently arrested and brought to the Westminster barracks for processing. Watters was released with a citation to answer to the charge of DUI #3.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM    

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

DUI #3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.