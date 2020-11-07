VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B105176

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: November 6th, 2020 at approximately 4:51 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 30, Newfane

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Karen Watters

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 6, 2020 at approximately 4:51 PM, the Vermont State Police were notified of a possible intoxicated driver at an address on VT RT 30 in Newfane. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that the operator, Watters, displayed signs of impairment. Watters was subsequently arrested and brought to the Westminster barracks for processing. Watters was released with a citation to answer to the charge of DUI #3.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.