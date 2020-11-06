Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,335 in the last 365 days.

San Diego courts resume civil bench trials, jury trial expected in January

(Subscription required) The first in-person civil jury trial is expected to begin in January 2021, with lower priority or non-preference civil jury trials expected to follow soon after. Since the pool of jurors for civil trials is limited, parties in a civil case will have the option to agree to a smaller number of jurors. 

You just read:

San Diego courts resume civil bench trials, jury trial expected in January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.