(Subscription required) The first in-person civil jury trial is expected to begin in January 2021, with lower priority or non-preference civil jury trials expected to follow soon after. Since the pool of jurors for civil trials is limited, parties in a civil case will have the option to agree to a smaller number of jurors.
You just read:
San Diego courts resume civil bench trials, jury trial expected in January
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.