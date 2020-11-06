TYT Releases Donald Trump ‘You’re Fired’ Shirts Moments After Joe Biden Takes Lead in Pennsylvania
Hundreds of shirts sold just minutes after Biden’s lead was announced and $30k in sales in under 3 hours of release.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right when Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania The Young Turks Cenk Uygur tweeted:
Biden has taken the lead in PA. It's over!!!!! I'm calling it - @JoeBiden is next President of the United States! Donald Trump, America has a message for you: You're Fired! #Election2020results
He followed the tweet with a YouTube live where he unveiled a new ‘You’re Fired!’ shirt directed at Donald Trump to commemorate the moment Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania. The American people have purged the Orange Menace from the body politic and now it’s time for a victory dance. And what better outfit to dance in than a t-shirt that lets Donald know his time is up in words that he’ll understand.
Hundreds of shirts already sold just minutes after Biden’s lead was announced.
https://shoptyt.com/collections/new-arrivals/products/youre-fired
Julie Avancena
TYT
julie@tyt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
"It's over!"