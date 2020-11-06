Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDDOT temporarily closing Medina and Crystal Springs rest areas

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has temporarily closed the I-94 rest areas at Medina and Crystal Springs located 7 and 9 miles west of Medina respectively. The rest areas will be closed until further notice due to maintenance.

The NDDOT is an innovative and progressive organization that has a team of employees working hard across the state to carry out the department’s mission to safely move people and goods.

