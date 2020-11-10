Internationally Syndicated Jazz Variations Radio Show Launches New Streaming Platform
Jazz Variations is like nothing else. Our blend of music breaks the boundaries of jazz. Listeners from around the world have been requesting this for a long time.”NORTHFIELD, MA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jazz Variations, a 2-hour internationally syndicated radio program hosted by Tonia King, is pleased to announce the launch of a new 24-hour streaming platform. Jazz Variations has been providing music programming to radio stations globally since 1998 with a mix of world jazz, R&B, funk, blues, soul, and more.
— Tonia King, Jazz Variations
Jazz Variations is a cornucopia of accessible jazz from around the world featuring artist interviews and special music features. The show tracks the current jazz scene and pays homage to jazz legends.
The 24-hour live audio stream will also showcase specialty programming such as The CD Spotlight, The Jazz Phile, The Friday Blues Jam, Java Jazz in the Morning, to name just a few.
King has enlisted two other veteran broadcasters to join her, John Oliphant and Gary Bergeson, who have both enjoyed 25+ year careers on the air and bring a wealth of knowledge about the music and performers.
Listen to the 24-hour radio show at http://www.jazzvariations.com. Join us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.
About Jazz Variations
Jazz Variations was created by Tonia King in 1998, a veteran broadcaster, Berklee College of Music graduate, keyboard player, and voice over talent. Jazz Variations is produced by Creative Voice & Media and is available for worldwide syndication.
