Internationally Syndicated Jazz Variations Radio Show Launches New Streaming Platform

Jazz Variations is like nothing else. Our blend of music breaks the boundaries of jazz. Listeners from around the world have been requesting this for a long time.”
— Tonia King, Jazz Variations
NORTHFIELD, MA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ​Jazz Variations, a 2-hour internationally syndicated radio program hosted by Tonia King, is pleased to announce the launch of a new 24-hour streaming platform. Jazz Variations has been providing music programming to radio stations globally since 1998 with a mix of world jazz, R&B, funk, blues, soul, and more.

Jazz Variations is a cornucopia of accessible jazz from around the world featuring artist interviews and special music features. The show tracks the current jazz scene and pays homage to jazz legends.

The 24-hour live audio stream will also showcase specialty programming such as The CD Spotlight, The Jazz Phile, The Friday Blues Jam, Java Jazz in the Morning, to name just a few.

King has enlisted two other veteran broadcasters to join her, John Oliphant and Gary Bergeson, ​who have both enjoyed 25+ year careers on the air and bring a wealth of knowledge about the music and performers.

“Jazz Variations is like nothing else. Our blend of music breaks the boundaries of jazz,” says Tonia King. “Listeners from around the world have been requesting this for a long time,” King continues.

Listen to the 24-hour radio show at http://www.jazzvariations.com. Join us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

About Jazz Variations
Jazz Variations was created by Tonia King in 1998, a veteran broadcaster, Berklee College of Music graduate, keyboard player, and voice over talent. Jazz Variations is produced by Creative Voice & Media and is available for worldwide syndication.
Email Tonia King at tonia@jazzvariations.com

Kelly A Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR
+1 949-463-6383
email us here

You just read:

Internationally Syndicated Jazz Variations Radio Show Launches New Streaming Platform

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kelly A Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR
+1 949-463-6383
Company/Organization
Bennett Unlimited PR
32051 Golden Lantern #E227
Laguna Niguel, California, 92677
United States
9494636383
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bennett Unlimited PR is a Public Relations firm specializing in non-profits, community based organizations, individuals and new businesses. Through Media/Publicity Campaigns, Press Releases, Event Campaigns, Red Carpets, or Event Production - we bring years of experience and a diverse approach to setting others up for success. Sharing custom-tailored growth strategies with each client while writing “their” story for maximum media attention helps clients open doors and make things happen. Some of our clients have been seen on Inside Edition, HuffPost Live, Dr. Oz, CNN, The Morning Scramble, Getty Images, Huffington Post, PRPhotos.com, New York Magazine, KTLA, Good Day LA, MSNBC, The Morning Blend, OC Register, Orange Coast Magazine, Rivera Magazine and other news media Nationally and Internationally. Our press release distribution guarantees 40,000 Headline Impressions on the internet. Our work has garnered the attention of national and international press getting clients the deserved media attention for their product, event or cause. We take great pride in creating a unique growth approach to every client to yield the most productive results possible. Personalized service is what we are known for; we look out for our clients making sure they are at the events, red carpets, premiers etc. to be seen while introducing their brand to those who can elevate and create opportunities to further their awareness. From creating the "buzz" needed for your brand, walking the Red Carpet or pitching to our network of media, we can fit a package suitable to your needs and budget. Let us help you write your story...

http://www.bennettunlimitedPR.com

More From This Author
Internationally Syndicated Jazz Variations Radio Show Launches New Streaming Platform
To Therapists, Doctors, Healers, and Coaches Who Want to Heal Humanity; Free Online Summit to Launch on October 29th
Leading Expert in Human Behavior Cappi Pidwell Launches New Book “The Mindset Code” October 22, 2020
View All Stories From This Author