Maine DOE Update – November 6, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Maine Department of Education wishes to provide School Administrative Units (SAUs) with a gentle reminder of the upcoming deadline of December 30, 2020 for the required annual audits. | More

News & Updates

The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission by color and is provided to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support students safely this fall. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) assessed the data and trends for all counties. | More

The Maine Department of Education is accepting applications to receive subsidy for new school buses purchased through the School Bus Purchase Program. The application period is November 1 through November 25, 2020.| More

On October 29, 2020, the Maine Department of Education received word of the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit’s decision in favor of Commissioner Pender Makin in Carson v. Makin. This decision of the Court of Appeals affirms the earlier decision of the United States District Court for the District of Maine. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

