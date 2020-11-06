Maryland Agricultural Highlights — November 2020

November 6, 2020

Cover Crop Planting Deadline Extended to Nov. 12

Due to wet conditions across many parts of the state, the Maryland Department of Agriculture has extended its cover crop planting deadline by one week. Farmers now have until Nov. 12 to plant qualifying cover crops of wheat, spelt, rye, and triticale in their fields and still receive financial assistance. The extension is only available to farmers who use the following planting methods: no till, conventional, or broadcast with light, minimum, or vertical tillage. Cover crops must be certified with a local soil conservation district by Nov. 19 in order to qualify for payment. For more information, farmers should visit the website, contact their local soil conservation district, or call the Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share (MACS) Program at 410-841-5864.

New Signup Opens for Farmers Who Want to Establish Healthy Soil Practices

It’s not too late for farmers in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to apply for free technical support and financial assistance to establish healthy soil practices on their farms. Farmers in these counties have until Nov. 20 to take advantage of a unique funding opportunity from the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Assistance is available to enhance soil health through innovative in-field practices, advanced technologies, and the establishment of field buffers. Farmers should contact their local soil conservation district to sign up for the program by the Nov. 20 deadline.

2020-2021 Schedule of Winter Crop Production Meetings ​Announced

University of Maryland Extension (UME) will provide farmers with the latest research, information​, and data to guide 2021 growing decisions for agricultural crops at its upcoming Winter Crop Production Meetings. Multiple meetings will be offered online between December 2020 and February 2021 using Zoom. All sessions are free and open to anyone interested in agronomy, forage, and fruit and vegetable production. Nutrient management, pesticide applicator, and certified crop advisor credits will be offered. Visit UME’s website for the full list of meetings and to register.

New Video on Conservation Choices for Maryland Farmers Available

A short new video highlighting conservation choices for Maryland farmers is now available on the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s YouTube channel. The video shows popular best management practices at work on Maryland farms to prevent soil erosion, build healthy soils, protect local streams, and help livestock and poultry producers manage mud and manure. Farmers who want to take advantage of free technical and financial assistance to install conservation practices on their farms should contact their local soil conservation districts.

Maryland Farm Fresh Turkeys and Other Local Products for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day chefs who want the freshest possible turkey for their holiday meal should visit marylandsbest.net. The Maryland’s Best website lists farms throughout the state that sell farm-fresh turkeys along with helpful tips and recipes. Consumers can also find local cheeses, wines, and other Maryland products to serve during the holidays.

