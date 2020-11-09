Technology Companies Partner to Accelerate New Remote Homecare Services in Response to COVID-19
People Power and Develco Products deliver white label AI-powered solutions for rapidly expanding homecare market.
Intelligent homecare solutions that make a real difference to people depend on great devices that generate high-quality data for reliable and secure HIPAA-compliant services.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People Power, a Silicon-Valley based software and services company featuring advanced bot-powered machine learning technology, announces a strategic partnership with Denmark-based Develco Products A/S, a leader in state-of-the-art internet gateways and elegantly designed connected devices. People Power’s software combined with hardware by Develco Products will help deliver today’s most advanced white label homecare services for U.S. and European markets challenged by COVID-19 and chronic diseases including Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Available for service providers to help seniors live more safely and confidently in their homes, companies can quickly launch AI-powered homecare services through their own brands. The combined system has undergone extensive testing and is ready for businesses to strategically approach the rapidly expanding telehomecare market.
While 7% of the country’s cases have occurred in long-term care facilities, they realize more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths. Today, approximately 60% of adults in the U.S. have a chronic disease, and 40% have two or more. Death rates are 12-times higher for COVID patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected. A recent study indicates 77% of seniors in the U.S. hope to remain in their homes for as long as possible, and this number is expected to increase. (sources: AARP, USCDC, and COVID Tracking Project)
People Power’s advanced software combined with hardware by Develco Products work together to help seniors remain safe at home 24/7 with the most comprehensive safety net of alerts and emergency response procedures. The solution is designed for easy installation in the home or apartment of a senior and can be sold to their adult children worried about the safety of parents living alone or with a spouse or partner. It also helps families living together with adult children who are gone during the workday, leaving a senior at home alone. It features a dual-SIM cellular gateway perfect for rural, urban, and underserved seniors challenged with antiquated or unavailable internet connectivity. The system does not require in-home cameras, respecting the privacy of seniors. Homecare offerings can incorporate wireless sensors that alert for occurrences of fire, water leaks, and more.
“Intelligent homecare solutions that make a real difference to people depend on great devices that generate high-quality data for reliable and secure HIPAA-compliant services,” said Gene Wang, CEO of People Power. “Helping us address the myriad of homecare challenges faced in the COVID-19 era and beyond, we are delighted to partner with Develco Products, respected worldwide for their innovative product design and mature technology as we focus on delivering the next generation of intelligent homecare services.”
People Power’s unique architecture is centered around AI-powered bots running in the cloud which can be downloaded onto the gateway for added performance, reliability and security. Continuously learning and updating patterns of activity in the home enables the system to detect deviations that signal potentially troubling situations like falls, failure to get out of bed or return home at expected times, sleep irregularities and more. In such instances, alerts are triggered to notify family members, caregivers and the 24/7 emergency call center.
“The world is calling for a truly revolutionary system that solves a mix of challenges faced by people wanting to age safely and confidently at home,” said Karsten Ries, CEO of Develco Products. “We are confident the combination of People Power’s intelligent services and Develco Products’ world-class gateways and sensors will deliver homecare solutions through service provider brands that consumers will depend upon and love.”
For service providers seeking recurring revenues from new businesses, including remote homecare solutions that answer the need for vastly improved aging in place solutions, People Power and Develco Products provide white label offerings for rapid go-to-market initiatives. Beginning with intelligent turn-key deployments of service trials to help companies frame and prove market opportunities, brands can quickly test their unique service differentiation with audiences of any size prior to broad commercialization. The center of the hardware solution is Develco Products’ advanced white label gateway, built upon a modular platform for connecting devices and transferring data reliably and securely. It supports a wide range of communication protocols and is able to quickly scale consumer offerings.
The combined solutions that People Power and Develco Products have perfected for homecare are now available for evaluation and commercial deployments in the U.S. through People Power’s sales organization and readied for EU market opportunities through Develco Products’ sales organization.
For service providers and professional care agencies seeking more information in the U.S., please contact sales@peoplepowerco.com and for EU and Scandinavian markets, please contact sales@develcoproducts.com
About People Power
An industry-leading software and services company specializing in AI-powered solutions for telehomecare, home safety and security, and energy management. Visit https://www.peoplepowerco.com
About Develco Products
A business-to-business company based in Aarhus, Denmark, providing high-quality and mature white label products for service providers interested in delivering branded solutions to the homecare market. Visit https://www.develcoproducts.com
