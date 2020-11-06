Hwy 28/29 in Starbuck to reopen later today (Nov. 6, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. –Highway 28/29 in Starbuck will reopen today, Friday, Nov. 6, as crews complete final striping and paving of the 2020 complete streets project. Both the in-town detour and truck detour will be removed, and all lanes are expected to reopen to traffic by 5 p.m.

The project included resurfacing and reconstruction of Highways 28, 29 and 114 in the City of Starbuck, city utility replacements, sidewalk improvements and pedestrian accessibility upgrades, as well as a shared-use path along Highway 29 south and Highway 28/29 east.

Crews will return in the spring to finish dirt work and final seeding.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation appreciates the public’s patience, support and commitment to safety during this year’s construction. For more information about the project, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/starbuck.

###