Provide input on the Hwy 60 Windom Corridor Study design concepts through November 23 (Nov. 6, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the City of Windom are seeking public comments on the draft design concepts for Hwy 60 and Hwy 71 through Windom.

Following guidance from state health officials to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has temporarily postponed all in-person public meetings and events. In leu of in-person engagement, a range of virtual engagement options are available, including a virtual meeting, a robust online engagement platform, phone-in office hours, and in-person review and comment opportunities:

: Monday, November 9 from 6-7 p.m. For the link to the online presentation, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60windomstudy/ Virtual open house : Monday, November 9 through Monday, November 23. To access the platform, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60windomstudy/

: Review a project update and draft design concepts, and complete a questionnaire in-person at the following locations. Windom City Hall: 444 9th St, Windom

Windom Public Library : 904 4th Ave, Windom

: Call project staff during the following office hours: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, 7–8 a.m.



Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, 5–6 p.m.



Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 11:30–12:30 p.m.



Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, 7–8 p.m.

Call any of the following project staff to learn more about the concepts, ask questions and provide feedback:

Community members are invited to participate in any of these activities to get an update on corridor study progress, review draft design concepts, ask questions, and provide input. Public review of the draft design concepts will help inform the final study recommendations and ultimately the future of this critically important corridor.

MnDOT, in partnership with the City of Windom, is conducting a transportation study which will shape future reconstruction and create a long-term vision for the Hwy 60 corridor through Windom, including portions of Hwy 71 and Hwy 62 (see project area map). The study will identify design concepts for the corridor which will be further detailed in the future, as funding is secured.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

