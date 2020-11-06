Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MnDOT plans for roundabout at Hwy 14/Highland Avenue in New Ulm (Nov. 6, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – After conducting a traffic study to identify opportunities for improved safety and mobility, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is planning for a single lane roundabout at the intersection of Hwy 14 and Highland Avenue in New Ulm. Pending funding availability, the roundabout may be constructed as early as 2024.

With input from the city of New Ulm, local residents and businesses, the school district, and other project stakeholders, MnDOT evaluated the intersection, developed design alternatives, and arrived at a preferred layout. In an effort to secure funding for construction of a single lane roundabout, MnDOT will submit a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) application in November 2020 for a future project.

Information about the intersection study, summaries of public input, and next steps are available on the project website at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy14-highlandavestudy-newulm 

