Ancillare Opens New Distribution Facility in the Netherlands for the EU Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain
Ancillare, the world leader in Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC), announced that its new Distribution Facility will open December 1.
This strategic distribution hub will allow for more streamlined Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chains across Europe.”HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, today announced it will open a new Distribution Facility in the Netherlands on December 1, 2020.
— Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer, Ancillare, LP
Ancillare currently holds over a dozen strategic depots to manage the flow of supplies to clinical trial sites around the globe. In addition to Ancillary Supply Chain storage and distribution, the new facility will be home to Ancillare’s European headquarters.
“We are proud to expand our global footprint through our new Netherlands facility,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “This strategic distribution hub will allow for more streamlined Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chains across Europe, and will help us continue reaching more trial sites, and patients, around the world.”
Over the past several months, Ancillare’s global operations teams have worked diligently to ensure that the new facility opens successfully on December 1. The company has obtained all necessary licenses and approvals for business operations in the EU, and is working to ensure a seamless transition for Sponsors.
To learn more about Ancillare’s Global Distribution Network, visit Ancillare.com/About.
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 4,000 clinical trials across 200,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with a corporate office in the United States, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
