Mandatory wolf trapping classes will be offered online

Fri Nov 06 10:36:02 MST 2020

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will offer two online wolf trapping certification classes in November.

The free online classes are set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Nov. 14 and 21. The classes are identical, and trappers must complete only one of them. To register for the classes, please browse to the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the links to “Education” and “Wolf Trapper Education & Certification.”

Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, FWP will offer no in-person classes this fall. The two classes will be online via ZOOM. Students will be sent the ZOOM address for the classes when they register.