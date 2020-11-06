All Mountain Lion Hunting To Close In District 520 - Fall

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Fri Nov 06 11:06:37 MST 2020

The hunting of all mountain lions in southcentral Montana hunting district 520, which includes portions of Carbon, Stillwater and Sweet Grass counties, will close at one-half hour after sunset on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

The closure notice for the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest quota for this district has been met.

This hunting district will re-open for the hunting of all mountain lion for the winter season beginning December 1, 2020.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov, click on "Hunting" then choose "Drawing & Quota Status", or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

