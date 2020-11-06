November 6, 2020 – TWC Celebrates Texas Apprenticeship Week and National Apprenticeship Week

Date: November 6, 2020

AUSTIN – During National Apprenticeship Week and Texas Apprenticeship Week, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) encourages employers to discover how Registered Apprenticeship can support businesses, education partners, labor organizations, workforce partners and industry associations to meet the ongoing need for building a skilled workforce. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation recognizing November 8-14, 2020 as Texas Apprenticeship Week to distinguish the importance of apprenticeship programs as part of the cutting edge of workforce development in Texas.

“Apprenticeship is one of TWC's important tools in our workforce development efforts across the state,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. " The benefits from apprenticeship programs are two-fold: they provide on-the-job training to help Texans develop highly sought-after skills and build careers, while simultaneously helping employers train and retain quality skilled workers.”

During Texas Apprenticeship Week, TWC is hosting a virtual Town Hall. The event will take place Tuesday, November 10 at 1:30 Central Time. Presenters including US Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship Region IV Director Dudley Light, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez, TWC Director of Apprenticeship Desi Holmes, and Deputy Executive Director of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Linda Angel will discuss best practices for employers seeking to develop a program. Interested workforce partners can register here.

“It is an honor to celebrate Texas’ Registered Apprenticeship programs. These on-the-job training programs have helped thousands of Texans build their careers by gaining hands on experience while earning a paycheck,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “It is thanks to apprenticeship programs that Texas is home to one of the most skilled labor forces in the country.”

Texas Apprenticeship Week recognizes leaders in business, labor, education and trade industry partners and highlights how apprenticeships prepare workers for the jobs in demand today and in the future. TWC's ApprenticeshipTexas encourages local employers and industry partners to develop new apprenticeship training programs and expand on current Registered Apprenticeship training programs for new occupations and underrepresented populations.

“ApprenticeshipTexas provides another option and opportunity for Texas employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Employers can also build a pipeline of highly skilled workers, and train workers to meet their specific standards.”

There are more than 544 registered apprenticeship programs across Texas. As of October 13, 2020there are 639,397 apprentices nationwide, including over 20,124 in Texas. These are apprentices are currently obtaining the skills they need to succeed while earning the wages they need to build financial security.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the average annual wage for a journeyworker after completing an apprenticeship is $70,000 a year.

Employers seeking information on building the core components of a Registered Apprenticeship training program should contact TWC at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.state.tx.us or visit the ApprenticeshipTexas website.

