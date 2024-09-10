Submit Release
TWC Awards Over $83 Million in Grants for Expansion of Adult Education and Literacy Programs

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded $83,030,502 to 40 grantees across the state in support of adult education and literacy. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education, these grants will continue educational opportunities for 70,000 adult learners served by TWC’s Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) programs.

“Each year more than 70,000 Texans enroll in adult education programs to help increase their earning potential in the Texas workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These AEL programs are helping adult learners gain the skills they need for success.”

The recent grant funding from TWC will support efforts to develop and enhance AEL activities across the state, including High School Equivalency Preparation and Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education. Additional resources for AEL programs will help even more adult learners across Texas improve English proficiency, earn high school equivalency, gain industry-recognized credentials, and achieve digital literacy.

“Adult education and literacy helps to build career pathways and improve skills for Texans to create life-changing opportunities,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “These grants highlight how TWC is empowering Texans to accomplish their educational goals and seek a career in our growing economy.”

TWC works with eligible providers across the state to provide AEL services that help Texans develop confidence and skills for success in the workforce. AEL services are provided free of charge to adult learners who lack functional literacy or have not earned a high school diploma (or recognized equivalent). Eligibility also applies to English Language Learners, including non-English-speaking professionals who have relocated to the U.S. with degrees or credentials from their native countries.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools to achieve career success and prosperity,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “The Texas Workforce Commission’s commitment to the education of all Texans not only strengthens our workforce system, but also Texas’ reputation as the best state for doing business.”

Recipients of AEL grant funding for the 2024-2025 program year include: 

Grantee 
Total Grant Award 
Abilene Independent School District  $929,367 
Alamo Community College District  $1,363,714 
Amarillo Junior College District  $1,191,224 
Angelina College  $1,008,819 
Austin Community College  $3,779,580 
Brazos Valley Council of Governments  $850,438 
Brazosport College  $789,273 
Brownsville Independent School District  $2,245,905 
Central Texas College  $352,110 
College of the Mainland  $840,978 
Collin County Community College District  $2,177,502 
Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas  $3,359,738 
Dallas County Local Workforce Board  $7,243,754 
Del Mar College  $1,289,923 
Denton Independent School District  $2,195,821 
Region 2 Education Service Center  $1,057,609 
Region 9 Education Service Center  $606,622 
Grayson College  $556,365 
Harris County Department of Education  $6,260,068 
Houston-Galveston Area Council  $11,050,372 
Howard County Junior College District  $658,021 
Laredo College  $1,304,562 
Literacy Council of Tyler  $2,258,549 
McLennan Community College  $1,012,622 
Midland Junior College  $501,744 
Navarro College  $992,547 
Odessa College  $749,929 
Paris Junior College  $702,381 
Region 17 Education Service Center  $1,264,222 
Region 5 Education Service Center  $1,167,580 
Region One Education Service Center  $3,453,770 
Restore Education  $5,972,851 
Socorro Independent School District  $2,526,148 
South Texas College  $1,000,000 
Southwest Texas Junior College  $854,602 
Temple College  $918,303 
Texarkana College  $301,400 
Victoria County Junior College District  $933,502 
Weatherford Independent School District  $590,103 
Workforce Solutions of Tarrant County  $6,718,488 

Contact your nearest AEL Provider to participate in or learn more about Adult Education and Literacy services. 

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 800-628-5115 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.

