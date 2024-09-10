TWC Awards Over $83 Million in Grants for Expansion of Adult Education and Literacy Programs

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded $83,030,502 to 40 grantees across the state in support of adult education and literacy. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education, these grants will continue educational opportunities for 70,000 adult learners served by TWC’s Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) programs.

“Each year more than 70,000 Texans enroll in adult education programs to help increase their earning potential in the Texas workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These AEL programs are helping adult learners gain the skills they need for success.”

The recent grant funding from TWC will support efforts to develop and enhance AEL activities across the state, including High School Equivalency Preparation and Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education. Additional resources for AEL programs will help even more adult learners across Texas improve English proficiency, earn high school equivalency, gain industry-recognized credentials, and achieve digital literacy.

“Adult education and literacy helps to build career pathways and improve skills for Texans to create life-changing opportunities,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “These grants highlight how TWC is empowering Texans to accomplish their educational goals and seek a career in our growing economy.”

TWC works with eligible providers across the state to provide AEL services that help Texans develop confidence and skills for success in the workforce. AEL services are provided free of charge to adult learners who lack functional literacy or have not earned a high school diploma (or recognized equivalent). Eligibility also applies to English Language Learners, including non-English-speaking professionals who have relocated to the U.S. with degrees or credentials from their native countries.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools to achieve career success and prosperity,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “The Texas Workforce Commission’s commitment to the education of all Texans not only strengthens our workforce system, but also Texas’ reputation as the best state for doing business.”

Recipients of AEL grant funding for the 2024-2025 program year include:

Grantee Total Grant Award Abilene Independent School District $929,367 Alamo Community College District $1,363,714 Amarillo Junior College District $1,191,224 Angelina College $1,008,819 Austin Community College $3,779,580 Brazos Valley Council of Governments $850,438 Brazosport College $789,273 Brownsville Independent School District $2,245,905 Central Texas College $352,110 College of the Mainland $840,978 Collin County Community College District $2,177,502 Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas $3,359,738 Dallas County Local Workforce Board $7,243,754 Del Mar College $1,289,923 Denton Independent School District $2,195,821 Region 2 Education Service Center $1,057,609 Region 9 Education Service Center $606,622 Grayson College $556,365 Harris County Department of Education $6,260,068 Houston-Galveston Area Council $11,050,372 Howard County Junior College District $658,021 Laredo College $1,304,562 Literacy Council of Tyler $2,258,549 McLennan Community College $1,012,622 Midland Junior College $501,744 Navarro College $992,547 Odessa College $749,929 Paris Junior College $702,381 Region 17 Education Service Center $1,264,222 Region 5 Education Service Center $1,167,580 Region One Education Service Center $3,453,770 Restore Education $5,972,851 Socorro Independent School District $2,526,148 South Texas College $1,000,000 Southwest Texas Junior College $854,602 Temple College $918,303 Texarkana College $301,400 Victoria County Junior College District $933,502 Weatherford Independent School District $590,103 Workforce Solutions of Tarrant County $6,718,488

Contact your nearest AEL Provider to participate in or learn more about Adult Education and Literacy services.

