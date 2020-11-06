Reminder annual audits due December 30, 2020

Maine Department of Education wishes to provide School Administrative Units (SAUs) with a gentle reminder of the upcoming deadline of December 30, 2020 for the required annual audits.

The Department requests all annual audits, requests, and correspondence be submitted electronically by email to DOE.audit@maine.gov or by the direct link on the Fiscal Review and Compliance Website.

Municipal school units are required to submit a school department audit and a municipal audit or a combined (municipal/school dept) annual audit to the Department.

Town reports are not required and the Department kindly requests withholding from submitting the town report to the Department. The town report cannot be accepted in lieu of the complete municipal annual audit.

20-A MRSA §6051 (6) states that annual audit reports are due within six months after the end of the audit period; e.g., reports for the fiscal year ending June 30 are due on or before December 30.

Per 20-A MRSA §6051 (1-K), MDOE must receive a SEFA (Schedule of Expenditure of Federal Awards), which includes federal award expenditures for ALL reporting entities, regardless if an A-133 audit is not required to be conducted. The SEFA provides information needed by MDOE to conduct sub-recipient monitoring as required by US DOE and is due at the time of the annual audit. In municipal school units where a combined audit is not conducted, this means that MDOE receives a SEFA for the School Department and the city/town.

If a management letter is prepared by the auditor, a copy should be submitted to MDOE with the annual audit as this letter provides MDOE with information needed to conduct sub-recipient monitoring as required by US DOE. Authority to request this is provided to MDOE under 20-A MRSA §6051 (1-F).

20-A MRSA §6051 (1) states that it is the school board’s responsibility to submit the audit unless it is included in the engagement letter that the audit firm will submit the audit to the Department on behalf of the school board.

The auditor shall review the audit with the school board as required under 20-A MRSA §6051 (3).

It is the Superintendents responsibility to request extensions/exceptions. The forms are available online at Fiscal Review Forms.

State and Federal Requirements:

State Requirements

20-A MRSA §6051 Title 20-a: education, part 3: elementary and secondary education, Chapter 221: school records, audits and reports, Subchapter 2: audits

Federal Requirements

2 CFR 200.501 Audit Requirements

(a) Audit required. A non-Federal entity that expends $750,000 or more during the non-Federal entity’s fiscal year in Federal awards must have a single or program-specific audit conducted for that year in accordance with the provisions of this Part.