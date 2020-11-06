Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,406 in the last 365 days.

MDC closes boat slide at Humphrey Access in Platte County

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has closed the boat slide at the Humphrey Access on the Platte River in Platte County. Floodwaters have scoured the banks and damaged the slide rails and base, making it unsafe for use. Concrete barriers will remain in place until repairs can be made.

An MDC slide is designed so boaters can walk up or down on steps while sliding a water craft on wooden rails. The slide makes launching or taking out a small boat easier.

The Platte River drains much of northwest Missouri, from the Kansas City area north to Iowa. Water flows vary greatly, similar to other streams in topography that was originally prairie. But in wet weather periods, major rains can cause a huge increase in water volume and current speed, causing scouring of banks as well as flooding.

Four other MDC ramps or slides at public access sites on the Platte River in Platte County remain open for use by boaters, hunters, and anglers. The parking lot and bank fishing access remain open at Humphrey Access.

MDC provides many access sites and conservation areas for outdoor recreations throughout Missouri. To find one near you, visit https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places.

You just read:

MDC closes boat slide at Humphrey Access in Platte County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.