MDC closes boat slide at Humphrey Access in Platte County

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has closed the boat slide at the Humphrey Access on the Platte River in Platte County. Floodwaters have scoured the banks and damaged the slide rails and base, making it unsafe for use. Concrete barriers will remain in place until repairs can be made.

An MDC slide is designed so boaters can walk up or down on steps while sliding a water craft on wooden rails. The slide makes launching or taking out a small boat easier.

The Platte River drains much of northwest Missouri, from the Kansas City area north to Iowa. Water flows vary greatly, similar to other streams in topography that was originally prairie. But in wet weather periods, major rains can cause a huge increase in water volume and current speed, causing scouring of banks as well as flooding.

Four other MDC ramps or slides at public access sites on the Platte River in Platte County remain open for use by boaters, hunters, and anglers. The parking lot and bank fishing access remain open at Humphrey Access.

MDC provides many access sites and conservation areas for outdoor recreations throughout Missouri. To find one near you, visit https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places.