COVID-19 Daily Update 11-6-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 6, 2020, there have been 824,644 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 27,087 total cases and 487 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, and a 77-year old male from Jefferson County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the affected families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (202), Berkeley (1,837), Boone (443), Braxton (84), Brooke (273), Cabell (1,710), Calhoun (37), Clay (72), Doddridge (77), Fayette (833), Gilmer (87), Grant (203), Greenbrier (236), Hampshire (171), Hancock (261), Hardy (114), Harrison (718), Jackson (451), Jefferson (690), Kanawha (4,029), Lewis (135), Lincoln (291), Logan (832), Marion (450), Marshall (536), Mason (192), McDowell (159), Mercer (871), Mineral (302), Mingo (720), Monongalia (2,447), Monroe (275), Morgan (171), Nicholas (204), Ohio (735), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (43), Pocahontas (76), Preston (252), Putnam (1,092), Raleigh (927), Randolph (460), Ritchie (69), Roane (117), Summers (166), Taylor (182), Tucker (70), Tyler (71), Upshur (295), Wayne (662), Webster (39), Wetzel (264), Wirt (59), Wood (911), Wyoming (405).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Hampshire, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Pocahontas, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville WV

Berkeley County, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Berkeley County, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg WV

Braxton County, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WV NG Armory Sutton, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV

Braxton County, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Ave, Burnsville, WV

Cabell County, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Hampshire County, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

Hampshire County, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, August Elementary School, 61 Pancione Loop, Augusta, WV

Harrison County, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jackson County, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jackson County, 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

Jackson County, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shepherd University, 301 N King Street, Shepherdstown, WV

Jefferson County, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV

Jefferson County, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Lincoln County, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV

Lincoln County, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Department, 2508 Straight Fork, Alkol, WV

Logan County, 8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

Logan County, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldrich Branch Road, Logan, WV

Marshall County, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Marshall County, 8:00 AM -12:00 PM, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St., McMechen, WV

Marshall County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Dr, Keyser, WV

Mineral County, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mineral County, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

Mingo County, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, The Williamson Charge First United Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue at Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV

Mingo County, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV

Monroe County, 9:00 AM- 1:00 PM, Lindside United Methodist Church, 8764 Seneca Trail South, Lindside, WV

Monroe County, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Alderson Volunteer Fire Department, 109 Railroad Avenue, Alderson, WV

Morgan County, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

Ohio County, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV

Ohio County, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pocahontas County, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, 5917 Potomac Highlands Trail, Green Bank, WV

Putnam County, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hurricane First Baptist, 2635 Main Street, Hurricane, WV

Putnam County, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Poca High School Driving Range, 1 Dot Way, Poca, WV

Ritchie County, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Ritchie County, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Pennsboro Fire Department, 208 Kimball Ave, Pennsboro, WV

Ritchie County, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie High School, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV

Ritchie County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Cairo Fire Department, 44 McGregor Street, Cairo, WV

Roane County, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Tyler County, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Ave, Sistersville, WV

Tyler County, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Tyler County, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Upshur County, 8:00AM – 4:00 PM, Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV

Upshur County, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Upshur County, 2:00 – 6:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV

Wayne County, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wayne County, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Prichard Volunteer Fire Department, 1255 Round Bottom Road, Prichard, WV

Wayne County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wetzel County, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

Wetzel County, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

Wetzel County, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

Wirt County, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wood County, 9:00 AM -11:00 AM, North End Church of Christ, 1301 West Virginia Avenue, Parkersburg, WV

Wood County, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wood County Parking Lot by Blennerhassett Hotel, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV

Wood County, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ohio Valley University, South Campus, Snyder Activity Center, Vienna, WV

Wyoming County, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Herndon Consolidated Schools, Rt. 10, Bud, WV

Wyoming County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council (MOC), Rt. 10, Mullens, WV

Wyoming County, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Huff Consolidated Schools, 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover, WV