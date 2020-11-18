Wheelchair Mobility Experience 1.0 released for iPhone, Android, Apple TV, PC & Xbox
Spend a warm summer evening experiencing what it’s like to move around town in a motorized wheelchair.DALLAS, TX, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces Wheelchair Mobility Experience 1.0, their new game for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox, a simulation of what it’s like to spend a warm summer evening moving around town in a motorized wheelchair.
Ride the wheelchair accessible bus to the bayside park, where you can practice maneuvering your dual-speed wheelchair.
Then meet your friend across the street at an outdoor cafe for dinner.
Go to a nearby movie theater and find the wheelchair seating.
Head down the sidewalk to the convenience store, where you need to do some last-minute shopping for four randomly selected items. Be sure to use the grabber device to help grab items that are too high to reach from your wheelchair.
Pay for your purchases and head outside to the waiting wheelchair accessible bus.
As you enter the bus, move toward the wheelchair area, where you will be secured with a wrap around seatbelt.
Optionally shares your accomplishments with Facebook, Twitter, email, or instant messaging (on supported platforms).
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. The other versions work on most common Android models, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC, and Xbox One.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr., level design by Collin Porter and Willie Johnson, Jr., custom 3d Models by Daniel Batts and Sergio Reyna,. Matt Campana created the music and sound effects. Daniel Batts is a recent game dev graduate from Dallas College Richland Campus. Collin Porter and Sergio Reyna attend Dallas College through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.
According to Collin Porter who helped design the game , "In this short Wheelchair Mobility Experience, you will get a taste of what it is like to live in my shoes, or, in this instance, my chair. Here you will participate in a few activities that I enjoy doing and even experience some things that I do every day, such as riding the bus. I hope you find this enlightening and enjoyable." Collin received special recognition for his contribution to this project from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 324.6 MB
* Rated 4+
Pricing and Availability:
Wheelchair Mobility Experience 1.0 is $1.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. An Android version is available worldwide from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 30 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2020 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
