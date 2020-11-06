Max Levy Takes on Position of Operations Officer at Park State Bank & Trust
Working at PSBT will allow me to interact with the community in a whole new capacity. I take great pride in being able to help our community build, grow, and prepare to serve our future generations.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, USA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park State Bank & Trust (PSBT) recently announced that Max Levy has taken on the position of Operations Officer. Levy joined the PSBT team just a few weeks ago after already being a long-time customer of the bank along with his family and their two restaurant businesses, one located in Colorado Springs, CO and the other in Woodland Park.
— Max Levy, Operations Officer
In his new position, Levy will oversee the teller and personal banking teams. The goal is to continue to develop both teams so they can operate cross-functionally at a high level, which will result in continuous, exceptional customer service.
Levy will also support strategic initiatives, especially those in the IT domain, to advance the Bank’s capabilities and push PSBT to be more secure, agile, and customer-centric. “I will have the unique opportunity to take the Bank customer’s experience to new heights, whether that be in the bank lobby, drive-up, or through their online presence,” said Levy. “Customers will have a 360-degree positive experience with the bank.”
Prior to joining the PSBT team, Levy worked for three years as a software consultant for Oracle in Denver, CO. Levy was hired straight out of college at the University of Colorado Boulder where he majored in Business Administration. Levy worked with Oracle as a cloud technology consultant, with a focus on Oracle’s financial cloud products -GL, AP, AR, assets, cash management, etc.
He also travelled globally (in the continental US, Europe, Asia) in order to implement complex financial systems and business processes for large enterprises ($500M - $5B revenue) and he worked closely with mid-market banks to enable banking capabilities within Oracle’s software ecosystem.
Following the death of his father, Levy decided to leave Oracle and return to Woodland Park, CO to support his family and co-manage their restaurants. At that time, PSBT President Tony Perry was eager to bring him on to the team at the Bank as well. Perry reached out to see if Levy was interested in joining the PSBT small business team. Levy stated that “the stars aligned, and everything worked out just right. The products that I worked with at Oracle had their basis in enterprise resource planning and financial management, in addition my involvement there with the banking industry allowed me to combine some of my foremost professional passions and made the decision to go into banking both simple and synergistic.”
“Now that I’m on the team at PSBT, I’m looking forward to being able to expand on my passion for service to the community and my passion for the transformational, robust nature of the financial industry that I learned at Oracle. I look forward to using my skills to enact continuous improvement for the Bank and our community at large,” said Levy.
PSBT President Tony Perry said that “Levy will bring the technology, business, operations and project management experience he gained at Oracle to make our community bank stronger. His love of community, desire to make a difference and his life-long focus on service are a perfect match for our small business.”
When asked what makes Park State Bank & Trust different from other financial institutions that are available in our community and why he looks forward to his banking career, Levy said “I’m inquisitive by nature and love to learn about all things business. I enjoy my work at the Bank because it allows me to wear many hats, and to experience the many facets of the banking industry while serving our amazing community. Park State is a pillar in Teller County, and I take great pride in contributing to all the Bank has to offer.”
“Working at PSBT will allow me to interact with the community in a whole new capacity. I take great pride in being able to help our community build, grow, and prepare to serve our future generations better than ever before. The amazing team at the Bank makes my position that much more enjoyable. We are aligned with a common goal, and that positive energy vibrates in everything we do,” said Levy.
“As opposed to working for a Fortune 500 company -- I'm thrilled to be back in the Woodland Park, CO community I grew up in and to have the opportunity to make an impact that you don't get to make in any other capacity by working at and with a community bank,” explained Levy. “We are an agent for positive change in Teller County and the surrounding communities.”
“As a customer it was always clear to me that the Bank embodied a true community bank through sponsorships or helping customers achieve their financial goals. It’s so clear that PSBT takes that charge very seriously,” he said. “The Bank puts our customers in the forefront of everything we do. We are extremely aligned with the community and at PSBT you are part of family.”
# # #
About Park State Bank & Trust
PSB&T is a community bank that is locally owned and staffed, privately held and has the Teller County community for more than 50 years. “We have always been agile and responsive, and our superior service is recognized as we listen and serve. We are your community bank,” Tony Perry, President and CEO said. Visit http://www.psbtrust.com for more Park State Bank & Trust lending program details. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#684265
