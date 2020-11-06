Fumiko Takatsu and Nathan Jones Sit Down for an Interview with Candice Georgiadis
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
First and foremost, hot water. Maybe it stems from my Japanese background but I believe that drinking hot water is the simplest addition to one’s wellness journey. Hot water first thing in the morning detoxifies our whole system, cleanses our internal organs and hydrates us all at the same time. Most of our practitioners already correlate this practice with Face Yoga, as we often encourage them to add it into their routines.
A morning ritual and/or self care routine. When I first became a mother I completely lost myself. My endless devotion and love for my family made me forget that I also had myself to take care of. With time, however, I realized that when I care well for myself, I can also take better care of others. I now know that when I prioritize my wellness, it also gives my daughter permission to prioritize hers as well.
Meditation. Meditation is one of my non-negotiables in my morning ritual. Once we discover the power of a mindset practice, it is hard to go without. The best part, it can be any length of time. Even 5 minutes in stillness goes a long way and I would recommend people to start there and build up on this practice.
Movement. Most of us spend most of the day sitting. We also spend the bigger part of our day at our desks. Our business is completely virtual, and we encourage our employees to take breaks in the day to stretch, to walk, to move. I strongly believe that movement is one of the biggest answers to maintaining health, and once again, even a few minutes a day is a good place to start.
Face Yoga — of course I had to mention this, right? But really, this practice will change your life and it is SO easy to fit into your day. My team always laughs at me when I say it, but if you INSIST you don’t have time in your day, do your Face Yoga while you’re using the bathroom! Even a minute or two a day can start to create that habit of self-care and the physical benefits will get you hooked.
Nathan Jones, founded Xlear
You are a “healthcare insider”. If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.
1. We already have socialized medicine in the US, we just don’t want to acknowledge it. Since we don’t want to acknowledge that we have socialized medicine we have the worst and most expensive form of it. People without insurance go to the emergency room for everything and it is expensive. People without insurance wait until they get very sick, or until their cancer has really grown, or their Covid-19 has spread to the lungs before they go in and see a physician. Waiting is expensive. So, the very first thing I would do is acknowledge the system we have and find ways to make it run better.
2. Get rid of hospital “protocols” that dictate how people are treated. A patient and their physician should dictate how the patient is treated.
3. Take medications off of insurance programs. Drugs are not that expensive to make. The fact that they are expensive is simply because insurance is there to pay for them. If insurance did not pay for them the price of most drugs would come down. There are orphan drugs out there that insurance would need to help pay for.
4. Stop drug companies from being able to advertise their drugs to the consumer. Physicians are tired of people that come in with a disease they think they have after seeing an advertisement for it. They don’t need it, but they think they do.
