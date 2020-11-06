Mark Beeston and William Bain Discuss the 'Future is Now' with Fotis Georgiadis
The world would be a much better place if we treated everyone the way that we ourselves would like to be treated. It is important to treat everyone with respect & compassion no matter the circumstance
In two recent interviews, Fotis Georgiadis discusses the newest technologies with Mark Beeston and William Bain. Excerpts of the interviews are below
How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?
At Vioguard, we are eager to continue educating consumers about the pathogens they carry with them on their cell phones constantly. People touch their phones roughly 2,600 times a day, and 40–60% of viruses and bacteria transfer on contact. Because Vioguard kills 99.99% of all bacteria on small items such as cell phones, we have the opportunity to greatly reduce the spread of illness. UVC is a green technology. Cleaning items like disposable chemical wipes have a negative impact on the environment, as thousands end up in landfills every day. We provide a safer, environmentally friendly alternative that will make an impact for generations to come.
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
It is important to remember that you will most likely will not end up in the career that you got your degree in. I got my college degree in engineering, while now I am well into a fulfilling career in healthcare/life sciences sales and marketing.
Social experience and networking will add more value than yor actual degree. I wish someone had told me to focus a large amount of efforts on networking and building relationships that last.
Learn how to think critically and question information — whether it be in a work setting, personal setting or the absorption of information.
Listen to advice of all people, prioritize the important information and forget all the rest.
It is important to take all information that you hear or read with a grain of salt. We are constantly consuming information from all sources, such as media, social media, news, etc. and it is important to think critically and skeptically and research the information you receive.
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
1. Entrepreneurship is a way of thinking. It took me several years to discover that my brain was wired to be an entrepreneur. Back when I was getting started, I attended a conference for startups in which a psychologist who had studied this spoke about how some people are much more satisfied building new companies instead of working their way up in established companies.
2. Look for ideas in the confluence of multiple technologies. I have found my best ideas by examining where otherwise unrelated technologies overlap and can benefit by applying the advances in one area to a different one. For example, I used parallel computing techniques from supercomputing to analyze stored data in distributed caches, a technology more akin to databases. Our current product applies the concept of digital twins from a field called Product Lifecycle Management to streaming analytics.
3. To form a company, you need a combination of the right idea, the ability to bring it to market, and the right time in your life. It’s not enough to just have an entrepreneurial way of thinking and an idea. Making the dream a reality requires resources, one of which is the right timing in your life to devote your energies to it. I was lucky to have already worked for more than a decade when I started my first company. It’s important to weigh all of these considerations before taking the leap.
4. Maintain focus combined with agility. In my experience, entrepreneurship requires a subtle combination of focus on achieving a goal while retaining the agility to make course corrections when needed. Because an entrepreneur by nature gravitates towards new opportunities, it’s all too easy to chase them and exhaust precious resources. Driving for success usually requires maintaining a keen focus on executing the plan. While doing so, an entrepreneur must weigh new facts, such as market feedback, as they emerge and make changes to the plan when absolutely needed. Agility actually gives small companies a tactical advantage over larger ones, which often have huge investments in a development plan or product line. Even open source projects can suffer from too much momentum.
5. Cash is king. Although we have all heard this, it’s only when you have been burned by running out of cash does the lesson really take hold. This happened in my second company, which took too long to build a combined hardware/software product in a market that was not quite ready to adopt it. When you start running out of cash, your options quickly become limited.
