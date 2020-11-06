MS Distribution Now Included in VARStreet’s Distributor Catalog
VARStreet adds MS Distribution to its aggregated catalog of over 45 IT and office supplies distributors.
VARStreet is a complete business management solution for IT VARs and we are constantly expanding our distributor network to give our customers an edge over their competitors.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet, the go-to software for IT and office supply VARs in the United States and Canada, has added MS Distribution to it’s aggregated catalog comprising over 7 million SKUs from over 45 IT and office supply distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data and ScanSource amongst many others.
VARs who use VARStreet as their business management tool can now access their MA Distribution product catalog within their VARStreet application. If they aren’t registered as resellers with MA Distribution yet, they can now do so and add the MA Distribution product feed to their mix of distributors.
“We also hope that MA distribution resellers who aren’t customers of VARStreet yet consider VARStreet’s InstaQuote for their proposal software,” said Shiv Agarwal, the Sales and Marketing Director for VARStreet Inc. He also added, “VARStreet is a complete business management solution for IT VARs and we are constantly expanding our distributor network and enhancing present technologies to give our customers an edge over their competitors.”
VARStreet’s modules include an advanced sales quotation solution, a modern eCommerce platform, a huge aggregated catalog with over 7 million products, and a free CRM. Our platform increases productivity and efficiency for all your teams streamlining processes to eradicate silos and data redundancies and arm your business with tools to increase profit margins for your business.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet Inc
+1 781-262-0610
