Utah Senate’s Majority Leadership Team for the 64th Legislature

The Utah Senate Majority Caucus elected their leadership team for the 64th Legislature (2021/22) on Thursday, November 5. They are as follows:

Majority Leadership Team

Sen. J. Stuart Adams, R – District 22, was elected to serve as Senate President

Sen. Evan Vickers, R – District 28, was elected to serve as Majority Leader

Sen. Daniel Hemmert, R – District 14, was elected to serve as Majority Whip

Sen. Ann Millner, R – District 18, was elected to serve as Majority Assistant Whip

The Senate majority leadership team issued the following statement:

"We are grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Senate's majority leadership team for another term. The trust our colleagues have placed in us is humbling. This leadership election was uniquely uncontested, symbolizing how our caucus united to work on behalf of Utahns throughout the health crisis.

“This year has been filled with uncertainties; however, we did not, nor will we, shy away from challenging issues. While there is much to accomplish in the coming months, we look forward to working with our colleagues in the Senate and House and the executive branch, stakeholders and constituents, to protect and better Utahns' lives and livelihoods.

"The Senate majority remains committed to advancing legislation that supports recovery efforts, education, infrastructure and economic development and will continue tackling big issues and find solutions to pressing concerns during the upcoming session. Our work will reflect the values and needs of all Utahns. We are deeply honored to continue to serve Utah in this capacity and are optimistic that our best days are still ahead of us."

Senate President, Sen. J. Stuart Adams was appointed to the Utah Senate in 2009. He is currently a partner in the Adams Company – a real estate, construction and development firm in Kaysville. He is the proud father of four daughters and 16 grandchildren. Before being elected as Senate president, Sen. Adams served six years as the Senate Majority Whip, four and a half years as a representative in the Utah State House and nine years on the Layton City Council.

Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Evan Vickers was first elected in 2013 to the Utah State Senate. In addition to his responsibilities in the Senate, Sen. Vickers is a pharmacist and business owner in Cedar City. He was born in Panguitch and raised in Bever and is a father to five children and 14 wonderful grandchildren. Prior to running for the Utah Senate, he served in the Utah House of Representatives for four years.

Senate Majority Whip, Sen. Dan Hemmert was first elected to the Utah Senate in 2016. He is a small business owner and operates retail dry cleaning and professional laundry stores in Northern Utah. He is a devoted husband to Natalie and together they are raising six children. Sen. Hemmert was first elected as Senate Majority Whip in 2019.

Senate Majority Assistant Whip, Sen. Ann Millner became a state senator in 2015. She is the former president of Weber State University and continues to serve on numerous boards, including the board of trustees for Intermountain Healthcare, the board of directors for Merit Medical and the advisory board for Zions Bank. She was first elected as Majority Assistant Whip in 2019.

