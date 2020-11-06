Franciscan Communities Ranked Among Nation’s Best Nursing Homes by U.S. News & World Report
Addolorata Villa, Franciscan Village, St. Joseph Village of Chicago, The Village at Victory Lakes and University Place received national recognition.
We have gone above and beyond -- more than ever this year -- to continue providing the quality care that residents and families have come to expect from Franciscan Communities.”LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five communities managed by Franciscan Ministries have been recognized among the best nursing homes in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
— Judy Amiano, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Village in Lemont, Ill. and St. Joseph Village of Chicago received the top honor for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, Ill. was highly rated for the long-term care the community provides for independent living, assisted living and memory care. The Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst, Ill. and University Place in West Lafayette, Ind. earned recognition for their short-term rehab.
To be recognized as one of the nation’s best nursing homes, communities must achieve the highest rating possible. U.S. News & World Report gives the designation of Best Nursing Home to those buildings that meet their assessment of services and consistent performance in quality measures.
Only 21 percent of skilled nursing facilities in the United States were recognized this year.
“We are honored to once again be listed among the nation’s best nursing homes,” said Judy Amiano, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries. “We have gone above and beyond -- more than ever this year -- to continue providing the quality care that residents and families have come to expect from Franciscan Communities. Our associates rose to the challenge to find innovative ways to keep residents connected and ensure that resident health and safety is our top priority.”
Now in its 11th year, the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for nearly all of the nation’s 15,000-plus nursing homes. The Best Nursing Homes ratings reflect U.S. News’ exclusive analysis of publicly available data using a methodology defined by U.S. News that evaluates factors that it has determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety, and outcomes. This year, to accompany the new ratings, nursing home profile pages were updated to include a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data alongside other measurements of safety and advice on choosing a community amidst the pandemic.
“U.S. News strives to provide access to information that allows consumers to make educated decisions on all types of care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Updating the profiles to include a patient safety summary that highlights COVID-19 data paired with other measures of care arms families, caregivers and patients with the information needed to make a decision that keeps safety at the highest priority.”
The Best Nursing Home finder features ratings on both long-term and short-term care. The Long-Term Care Rating aims to provide prospective residents who need help with daily activities, and their families, with analysis and information regarding the quality of care provided by nursing homes. The rating includes data on staffing, success in preventing ER visits and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics. The short-term rating incorporates measures of quality, including consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing falls.
To view the complete list of nursing home ratings, visit the U.S. News website.
For more information about Franciscan Communities, call 800-524-6126 or visit the ministry website.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services, including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News. USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
