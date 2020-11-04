Gonzales is now being held at the Yolo County Jail after her Nov. 1 arrest on charges of burglary, possesion of stolen property and looting. Because looting is one of 13 exceptions to the $0 bail, Gonzales was not released.
Nov 4, 2020
You just read:
Yolo County DA’s Office Questioning Safety Of $0 Policy After Woman Re-Arrested 4 Times
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.