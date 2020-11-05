Division of Highways extends comment period on Greenbag Road Improvement Project in Monongalia County

Page Content

At the request of the public, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has extended the comment period on the Greenbag Road Improvement Project in Monongalia County.

The comment period now closes on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

This project provides operational improvements along 1.65 miles of Greenbag Road (County Route 857) southeast of Morgantown. The purpose of the project is to reduce traffic congestion and address the lack of safe non-motorized connections through the corridor.

Click here to access an online comment form on the project on the West Virginia Department of Transportation website. You can also submit a written comment to R.J. Scites, P.E., Director, Engineer Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, WV 25301.​