Guitarist and NBC’s “This is Us” Composer, Eric Byak, Creates His Latest Single Live at the Pageant of the Masters

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated guitarist, Eric Byak, created his latest single “Laguna Breeze” live in front of the art crowd in Laguna Beach, California at the world famous “Pageant of the Masters”. The single is seasoned with Grammy Award Winning percussionist MB Gordy. Nathan East and Ricky Lawson are also featured guest artists on the Byak’s forthcoming album.

Eric’s guitar work has been described as seductive, sensuous, exotic, intertwining classic jazz, breezy funk and Brazilian rhythms. Celebrated in the Los Angeles music scene, Eric’s work on the hit TV show “This is Us” has been hailed as “inspiringly beautiful” (Paul Andersen, Glendale News Press) and “gorgeous...with grace [and] a bit of grittiness” (LA Jazz Scene, Myna Daniels) “Laguna Breeze” was released Sept. 18, 2020 and distributed on UAMG/Sony to all media platforms. The live studio video will be available in November 2020.

To purchase Eric Byak’s “Laguna Breeze” single: https://orcd.co/lagunabreeze?fbclid

