IBS, N.A. Re-launches $225MM Real Estate Finance Fund to Fuel CRE Market

FORT LAUDEDALE, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based private equity firm IBS Investment Bank a division of Institutional Banking Services, N.A. CORP (IBS, N.A.) today announced it re-launched its industry-leading commercial real estate financing program to fuel opportunistic transactions and provide rescue capital.

With access to credit rapidly tightening for Class ‘B' and 'C' small balance commercial real estate assets valued under $10MM, IBS, N.A. has recommitted to revive this underserved market. Since 2014, the firm's asset-focused real estate financing program has been recognized as a leading alternative to bridge and conventional financing. With rates starting as low as 4.25%, over 30-year amortization periods, the program increases operating assets' liquidity while providing a low financing barrier-to-entry for borrowers.

"In an effort to access traditional financing channels, CRE investors and owner-operators often receive adverse responses due to issues such as the limited post-closing liquidity, non-resident alien status, historical financials, or other matters pertaining to the asset class and its location. Our investment track-record, industry awareness, and robust balance sheet establishes IBS as a reliable partner to accommodate these common market shortfalls," said Jason Jackson, IBS Investment Bank Chief Investment Officer. Backed by a combination of principal equity, participation agreements, and institutional lines, IBS, N.A., has increased its access to liquidity to combat the economic impacts of COVID-19 on real estate operators. In addition to providing acquisition financing, the firm confirmed that it would maintain its commitment to provide borrowers with recapitalization debt for acquisitions, partner buyouts, and expansions.

IBS Investment Bank, a division of Institutional Banking Services, North America CORP (IBS, NA®), is a privately held institutional banking firm dedicated to providing investment management, advisory, corporate and real estate finance, asset acquisition and management, and human capital services to its institutional clients.


