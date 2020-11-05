PennDOT Announces Public Virtual Plans Display for Bridge Preservation Projects in Westmoreland County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the Bridge Preservation project which includes 18 bridges located in Hempfield, East Huntingdon, Sewickley, South Huntingdon Townships and North Belle Vernon Borough, Westmoreland County.

The scope of work for the project consists of the replacement of bridge seals, epoxy overlay of the bridge deck, and other miscellaneous construction. The work will be performed within the existing Right-of-Way. Traffic Control will be maintained during construction by single-lane restrictions.

The virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules, and a location map. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Monday, November 9. The comment period will be open through Monday, November 23 and the page will remain available to the public until the start of construction in April 2021.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Westmoreland County box, and then choose the Westmoreland County Epoxy Overlay Project tile.

The project is due to be let in January 2021. Work is expected to start in the spring of 2021 and be completed in November 2021.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Chad Kezmarsky, at ckezmarsky@pa.gov or 724.439.7257 . Media inquiries should be directed to Jay Ofsanik, Acting Press Officer at jofsanik@pa.gov or 724-439-7135 .

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

