Distributed Control Systems Market Not Likely to Return to Previous Levels Until 2025 According to Latest ARC Research
New ARC research on the global DCS market reveals that the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to a steep decline in DCS revenues across most major world regions.
"DCS growth depends heavily on demand from the refining, petrochemicals, and other heavy process industries, which in turn depend heavily on consumer demand." New ARC Advisory Group research on the global distributed control system (DCS) market reveals that the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to a steep decline in DCS revenues across most major world regions. ARC expects to see a gradual market recovery in 2021, with a return to stable growth rates unlikely before 2022 or 2023. Significantly, with most major regions now in recession, ARC does not expect the DCS market to return to its 2019 level until 2025. Market performance will ultimately depend on how quickly capital investment, government spending, and consumer spending return to more normal rates.
“DCS growth depends heavily on demand from the refining, petrochemicals, and other heavy process industries, which in turn depend heavily on consumer demand. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced demand for many products, especially transportation fuels and chemicals. Depressed commodity prices (especially for crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals) inhibit further investment in these areas,” according to Harry Forbes, Research Director at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC’s Distributed Control Systems Global Market Research report.
ABOUT THE DISTRIBUTED CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET RESEARCH
This ARC Distributed Control System Market Research Report explores current and historical, market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year (global/regional) forecasts for the DCS market. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts by application type, hardware type, system size, industry, project type, revenue category, sales channel, service type, and world region.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include a:
• Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel) – This personalized spreadsheet includes up to two years of historical data in addition to the current base year market data and five-year market forecast. The workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the latest data to make it easier to analyze for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
• Concise Presentation Market Analysis Report (PDF) – This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other appropriate authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.
