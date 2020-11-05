Interstate 11 Guardrail Repairs, Lane Restriction November 12 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the inside travel lane along southbound Interstate 11 at Paradise Hills Drive from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m., November 12, in Henderson. The temporary lane restriction is needed for safely repairing the center median guardrail.

